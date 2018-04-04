The Sun News
SOKOTO governor Tambuwal

Sokoto sets to enact law on internal revenue boost

— 4th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said his administration has begun the process of repealing obsolete laws hampering effective revenue generation in the northern state.

Tambuwal said that the bill will soon be sent to the State House of Assembly for passage into law and is being perfected by legal and tax officers, who are expected to complete their assignment in due time.

A statement issued in Sokoto Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said Tambuwal spoke after a meeting with officials of the interim management committee of the state board of internal revenue.

“We have recorded modest achievements in revenue generation in the last year but I have to admit we have our sights set on far higher targets,” he said.

“In 2017, we achieved 98.40% annual growth on our IGR compared to previous year. This followed the intervention we put in place by appointing new officers to head the revenue generating agency in the state.

“We will continue to support your work by giving you all the necessary tools to succeed. We will also institutionalize these achievements by passing relevant laws that will move revenue generation forward,” the Governor added.

He said a situation where some state laws have been in place since the 70s cannot meet up with the requirement of modern governance.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that Sokoto achieved a 98.40% increase in its 2017 IGR, netting in a total of N9.02 billion into its coffers.

