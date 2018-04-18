The Sun News
Sokoto land to army DIVISION

Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division

— 18th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State government said it has allocated land and structures to serve as temporary headquarters for the take-off of the new 8 Division for the Nigerian Army in the state.

The establishment of the division was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the State Government is delighted to host the new formation and will give all the necessary support for its take off.

He spoke while inspecting ongoing renovation works at the site of the new division in Kalambaina area of the state capital.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work and hoped that the project will be completed within the stipulated time for the smooth take off of the Division.

Tambuwal also thanked the Federal Government and Nigerian Army for the actualization of the project.

He equally assured of the State Government’s support and cooperation with the Nigeria Army and other security agencies in the state for sustenance of peace and stability,

While conducting the Governor around the project site, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Division, Colonel Murtala Muhammad Abu, thanked the State Government for allocating the site to the Nigerian Army.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th April 2018 at 5:59 pm
    Sokoto has fallen. Abuja has fallen. No amount of division, brigade, battalion etc. of the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of the enemy nickname military, police etc. will save Sokoto from full conquest in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

