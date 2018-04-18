Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State government said it has allocated land and structures to serve as temporary headquarters for the take-off of the new 8 Division for the Nigerian Army in the state.

The establishment of the division was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the State Government is delighted to host the new formation and will give all the necessary support for its take off.

He spoke while inspecting ongoing renovation works at the site of the new division in Kalambaina area of the state capital.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work and hoped that the project will be completed within the stipulated time for the smooth take off of the Division.

Tambuwal also thanked the Federal Government and Nigerian Army for the actualization of the project.

He equally assured of the State Government’s support and cooperation with the Nigeria Army and other security agencies in the state for sustenance of peace and stability,

While conducting the Governor around the project site, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Division, Colonel Murtala Muhammad Abu, thanked the State Government for allocating the site to the Nigerian Army.