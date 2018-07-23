Sokoto Islamiyah School graduates 21 on Qur’an memorisation

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Sokoto-based Islamic school, Darul Salam School of Arabic and Islamic Studies, has successfully graduated 21 tutored to memorise the Holy Qur’an.

The graduands were also awarded with certificates of completion in a funfair event held at Yahaya Gusau Primary School, Sokoto.

Speaking at the occasion, Proprietor of the school and a veteran journalist, Alhaji Abdulfatai Abdulsalami, said the school was a tuition-free system which was established in 2011for the purpose of impacting Islamic knowledge on children at their early stage of life.

He charged the graduands to maintain the impacts of the Holy Qur’an they acquired by reciting a part on daily basis.

Abdulfatai also advised them to be obedient, respectful and dutiful to their parents and God. He also charged the parents to follow up with their children in improving their knowledge on the path of God.

“I will charged you to be respectful and dutiful and obedient to your parents who gave you the opportunity to follow the path of Allah. Let the memorisation of the Holy Qur’an that you have acquired should an everlasting legacy.” He advised.

While thanking those who had contributed immensely to the success of the graduation ceremony, the proprietor announced the donation of a copy of the Holy Qur’an to each of the graduands.

In his address, a deputy Bursar at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto who doubles as the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Murtala Ajadi commended the proprietor for dedicating his resources toward the uplifting of God’s knowledge.

He admonished the graduands to cherish the knowledge acquired and not relented in seeking God’s knowledge at all time.

According to him; “The best way to achieve this is to cherish the knowledge of the Holy Qur’an at all time, especially when you are still young and you would be blessed in return.”

Also speaking, an Islamic scholar, Alhaji Atiq Abdulra’uf Alawiye, described the graduation as a foundation of Islam which every parent is expected to encourage their wards to pass through.

He urged Muslim parents to always send their wards for early Qur’anic knowledge. “Parents are advised to let their children learn these spiritual rites, because the gains will moderate them on how to love a meaningful life.

The event features recitation from the Holy Qur’an, presentation of certificates of attendance and a lecture titled ‘The importance of Holy Qur’an’.