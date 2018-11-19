Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the nomination of Governor Waziri Tambuwal as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Sokoto State.

A party source confirmed this to Daily Sun in Sokoto, yesterday, and Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, also confirmed it.

He said Tambuwal’s emergence as the governorship candidate followed the substitution of Manir Muhammad Dan’iya whose name was previously submitted as the governorship candidate of the party in the state.

This development corroborated Daily Sun’s earlier report that the party had concluded plans to adopt the incumbent governor as its flag bearer for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It also brought to an end, many speculations that suggest the governor may have abandoned his second term ambition in the forthcoming general elections.