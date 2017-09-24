The Sun News
Sokoto govt., UNFPA empower 100 VVF victims

24th September 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has trained 100 one-time victims of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) funds in cosmetology with a view to empowering them socially and economically.

The training was in collaboration with the Nigeria office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, on Sunday, in Sokoto, the state commissioner of women and children affairs, represented by Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Aisha Dantsoho, said the sum of N4 million was expended on the training.

She said the women have been taught to take care of hair and skin, do makeup, and produce beauty products like soaps, perfumes/body spray, disinfectants and antiseptics.

“The women have shown have shown enough commitment and have learned the new trade in record time. They are now empowered to sustain themselves when they return to their communities,” she added.

In his remarks at the event, the state commissioner of health, Dr. Balarabe Shehu Kakale, said all VVF patients are treated by the government free of charge in the state.

