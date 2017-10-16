Sokoto govt. sends 239 laboratory scientists back to school for upgrade

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government said it has sent 239 medical laboratory scientists back to school to upgrade their knowledge and prepare themselves for professional licensing before they were allowed continue work under the state ministry of health.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he received the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who paid him a courtesy visit, in Sokoto, on Monday.

He said the beneficiaries were 230 holders of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) who are presently working in our medical laboratories for a one year abridged program at the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa in the State.

The governor noted that they are to update their knowledge and enable them write council examinations and become certified laboratory technicians.

“Our intention is not to remove any staff from our labs. We will give them the opportunity to certify themselves and meet the requirements of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria,” he added.

In his remarks, the Minister of State said he was in Sokoto to launch the nationwide inspection of medical laboratory science equipment.