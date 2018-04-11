The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges
11th April 2018 - Confusion, speculation as 8 month-old-baby found dead in water container
11th April 2018 - 2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari
11th April 2018 - Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja
11th April 2018 - CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking
11th April 2018 - UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of improved toilets in Nigeria
11th April 2018 - Kwara: I’ll contest governorship seat if… – House Speaker
11th April 2018 - Fed Poly Bauchi matriculates 4990 students for 2017/3018 session
11th April 2018 - VCN inducts 50 UNN Vet doctors
11th April 2018 - Oba of Benin tasks Immigration on Nigeria’s porous borders
Home / National / Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges
JUDGES Sokoto

Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges

— 11th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, swore-in four new judges that will serve in the state High Court and the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Those sworn in as High Court Judges were Kabiru  Ibrahim Ahmad and Isah Mohammed Bargaja while Kasimu Yusuf and Umar Liman Sifawa were sworn-in as Khadis of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government House, Sokoto, Governor Tambuwal said the appointment followed due process and all those appointed were qualified legal representatives who merited their positions on the Bench.

He said judicial officers in the state have shown great determination to ensure effective service delivery.

The governor maintained that since the inception of his administration, he has not received any complaint against judicial officers directly or indirectly from the National Judicial Council (NJC) or the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“For about a decade now, there was no appointment of judges in Sokoto State. So for us, today’s event is a milestone which will help in strengthening the judiciary.

“I want to assure you, and indeed the legislative arm of government, of our continued support and cooperation. This is essential if we hope to ensure rapid development of democracy in the country,” the Governor added.

While congratulating the new appointees on their appointments, Tambuwal expressed confidence that they will approach their new responsibilities with due dignity, integrity and commitment.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Salihu Maidaji, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Bello Abass and the Grand Khadi, Abdulkadir Saidu.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUDGES Sokoto

Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges

— 11th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, swore-in four new judges that will serve in the state High Court and the Sharia Court of Appeal. Those sworn in as High Court Judges were Kabiru  Ibrahim Ahmad and Isah Mohammed Bargaja while Kasimu Yusuf and Umar Liman Sifawa were sworn-in as…

  • Benin City drowned BABY

    Confusion, speculation as 8 month-old-baby found dead in water container

    — 11th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The death of an eight month old boy in a suburb of Benin City, the Edo State capital, has thrown neighbours and family into a state of confusion as to what happened and who was responsible for the incident. The baby had drowned and died inside a plastic water container in his…

  • PRESIDENT Buhari

    2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons why he declared his intentions to run for a second term in office. The President had made the declaration on Monday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC). “I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too…

  • Maj Gen David Ahmadu military SUMMIT

    Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja

    — 11th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army and its United States’ counterpart have concluded arrangements to host the 2018 African Land Forces Summit. The weeklong summit tagged “Unity Is Strength: Combatting Africa’s Security Challenges”, according to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is aimed at affording military leaders in the African region the…

  • CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking

    — 11th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin-City The Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, threatened to fish out and prosecute those it described as ‘little Pastors’ who offer spiritual prayers and support to traffic girls for prostitution in Europe. Addressing journalists in Benin City, the State Chairman of CAN, Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share