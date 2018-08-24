– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support
24th August 2018 - My aspiration, reflection of people’s wishes – Isiaka
24th August 2018 - Civil servants have no business running National Theatre, says Lawal
24th August 2018 - Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response
24th August 2018 - Rejected migrants begin hunger strike in Italy
24th August 2018 - Traditional ruler tasks Nasarawa residents on clean environment
24th August 2018 - Youth Parliament kicks against IGP heading Police decentralisation c’ttee
24th August 2018 - APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun
24th August 2018 - Women engineers mentor Lagos girls
24th August 2018 - Ex-lawmaker leads 1,000 APC members to PDP in Ebonyi
Home / National / Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support
VICTIMS

Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support

— 24th August 2018

NAN

Victims of the 2010 flood disaster in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state on Friday protested the alleged diversion of government’s assistance and package intended for them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims in their hundreds comprising women, men and children marched into the 400 housing units initiated by the immediate past administration of Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

The project had been inaugurated by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on May 28, 2015 with about 200 houses completed remained 200 others uncompleted as some were at foundation level.

Speaking to newsmen, the Coordinator of the demonstrators, Malam Aliyu Bako, said the aim was to call on the government to come to their aid as many of the victims remained homeless.

“We are embarking on a peaceful demonstration today to demand for the pledge made by the government to provide us shelter as victims of the 2010 disaster in Goronyo.

READ ALSO My aspiration, reflection of people’s wishes – Isiaka

“As you can see since 2015 when the project was inaugurated, we have not heard anything from the government concerning the completion of the houses or allocating them to us.

“Moreover, even the four people given their certificate of occupancy during the inauguration were collected back by the officials,” Bako said.

The coordinator alleged that the government had received so much support from various organisations within and outside the country on behalf of the victims.

“But we have not heard of the where about of such support received by the government on our behalf, as no one had been given any assistance of such.

“As such we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the matter.

“This is to assure the people that the government is truly committed to fighting corruption from the grassroots,” Bako added.

Also speaking, one of the community elders, Malam Muhammadu Madawaki called on the government to thoroughly investigate the matter.

“We have the full assurance that the government had paid for the 400 housing unit, but the contractor abandoned the project at the end of the past administration.

“As such we want the government to investigate the matter and ensure that anyone found guilty would be brought to book,” Madawaki said.

Efforts made by NAN to obtain reaction on the issue failed as none of eligible government officials was ready to speak or answer text messages.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

VICTIMS

Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support

— 24th August 2018

NAN Victims of the 2010 flood disaster in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state on Friday protested the alleged diversion of government’s assistance and package intended for them. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims in their hundreds comprising women, men and children marched into the 400 housing units initiated by…

  • ISIAKA

    My aspiration, reflection of people’s wishes – Isiaka

    — 24th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC),  Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has said his aspiration was a reflection of the people’s wishes. He also said he carried the huge burden to liberate the people of the state from mis-governance. Isiaka, otherwise known as GNI, however, noted that his popularity across…

  • IGARRA

    Igarra bank robbery attack: Community lauds Obaseki over prompt response

    — 24th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The people of Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for his  prompt response to the recent aborted robbery incident in the community that left 10 persons dead. Those dead in the attack included three of the suspected robbers, a police officer and innocent…

  • CLEAN

    Traditional ruler tasks Nasarawa residents on clean environment

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Halilu Bala-Usman, on Friday urged residents in the state to always keep their environment clean to enhance healthy living and the overall development of the state. Bala-Usman, the Osu Ajiri of Udege chiefdom, spoke while receiving Mr Ifiora Kevin, the newly posted Medical Superintendent of…

  • YOUTH PARLIAMENT

    Youth Parliament kicks against IGP heading Police decentralisation c’ttee

    — 24th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigerian Youth Parliament have kicked against the choice of Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, as head of the Committee on Decentrailsation of the Nigerian Police. Speaker, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ayo Obe, said appointing IGP Idris is like making him a judge in his own case. Vice President Yemi…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share