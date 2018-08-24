Sokoto flood victims protest alleged diversion govt’s support

NAN

Victims of the 2010 flood disaster in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state on Friday protested the alleged diversion of government’s assistance and package intended for them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims in their hundreds comprising women, men and children marched into the 400 housing units initiated by the immediate past administration of Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

The project had been inaugurated by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on May 28, 2015 with about 200 houses completed remained 200 others uncompleted as some were at foundation level.

Speaking to newsmen, the Coordinator of the demonstrators, Malam Aliyu Bako, said the aim was to call on the government to come to their aid as many of the victims remained homeless.

“We are embarking on a peaceful demonstration today to demand for the pledge made by the government to provide us shelter as victims of the 2010 disaster in Goronyo.

“As you can see since 2015 when the project was inaugurated, we have not heard anything from the government concerning the completion of the houses or allocating them to us.

“Moreover, even the four people given their certificate of occupancy during the inauguration were collected back by the officials,” Bako said.

The coordinator alleged that the government had received so much support from various organisations within and outside the country on behalf of the victims.

“But we have not heard of the where about of such support received by the government on our behalf, as no one had been given any assistance of such.

“As such we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the matter.

“This is to assure the people that the government is truly committed to fighting corruption from the grassroots,” Bako added.

Also speaking, one of the community elders, Malam Muhammadu Madawaki called on the government to thoroughly investigate the matter.

“We have the full assurance that the government had paid for the 400 housing unit, but the contractor abandoned the project at the end of the past administration.

“As such we want the government to investigate the matter and ensure that anyone found guilty would be brought to book,” Madawaki said.

Efforts made by NAN to obtain reaction on the issue failed as none of eligible government officials was ready to speak or answer text messages.