The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2017 - Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children
17th September 2017 - Nigeria Peace Corps Bill not before Buhari – Enang
17th September 2017 - National Identity Commission pledges enrollment of all Nigerians
17th September 2017 - Buhari leaves for New York
17th September 2017 - Saraki to meet civil society groups over senators salaries
17th September 2017 - Alaba FFDA traders get new leaders, expect return of peace
17th September 2017 - Police arrest 59 suspected IPOB members
17th September 2017 - Orji Kalu leads youths pro-peace rally
17th September 2017 - IPOB: Confusion over Kanu’s whereabouts
17th September 2017 - Create additional state in S/East to end agitation – Kalu
Home / National / Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children

Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children

— 17th September 2017

Sokoto State Government on Sunday said it had established first secondary school for nomad children in Dalijan, Kebbe Local Government Area, to boost enrollment and education continuity in the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, said this while inspecting the school in Kebbe.

Kilgori said the school, established by the present administration, was part of efforts geared toward ensuring continued of nomadic education in the state.

He described the declaration of State-of-Emergency in the education sector by the state government as a success.

The commissioner said the government had spent billions of Naira to provide modern secondary schools, recruitment of teachers, renovation of classrooms, provision of books, laboratory equipment and furniture to enhance standard of education.

Kilgori said a committee on Educational Development, comprising traditional and religious leaders, parents association and groups, was also constituted to help in developing the sector.

The Executive Director, State Agency for Nomadic Education, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, in his response, said establishment of the nomadic secondary school in the area would enhance enrollment of nomads’ children.

Abubakar said the school would also help in addressing challenges on movement on herdsmen and commended the state government for the effort.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children

— 17th September 2017

Sokoto State Government on Sunday said it had established first secondary school for nomad children in Dalijan, Kebbe Local Government Area, to boost enrollment and education continuity in the state. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, said this while inspecting the school in Kebbe. Kilgori said the school,…

  • Nigeria Peace Corps Bill not before Buhari – Enang

    — 17th September 2017

    The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, says Nigeria Peace Corps Bill is yet to be presented to the President for assent. He said at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja that the bill was yet to complete its legislative process at the…

  • National Identity Commission pledges enrollment of all Nigerians

    — 17th September 2017

    The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the enrollment of all Nigerians as part of its statutory responsibilities. The Director-General Mr Aliyu Aziz gave the assurance when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum on Sunday in Abuja. He said that the enrollment was a gradual process,…

  • Buhari leaves for New York

    — 17th September 2017

    Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has left Nigeria for United States  to join other world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had disclosed the president’s travel plans on Friday, saying “President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country”. The presidential spokesman said…

  • Saraki to meet civil society groups over senators salaries

    — 17th September 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has invited Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to a roundtable meeting over the salaries of lawmakers, his media aide, Bamikole Omishore, has said. Omishore, the Special Adviser to Saraki on New Media, via a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, said the meeting would be to give more details on the earnings…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share