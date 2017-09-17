Sokoto establishes first secondary school for nomad children

Sokoto State Government on Sunday said it had established first secondary school for nomad children in Dalijan, Kebbe Local Government Area, to boost enrollment and education continuity in the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, said this while inspecting the school in Kebbe.

Kilgori said the school, established by the present administration, was part of efforts geared toward ensuring continued of nomadic education in the state.

He described the declaration of State-of-Emergency in the education sector by the state government as a success.

The commissioner said the government had spent billions of Naira to provide modern secondary schools, recruitment of teachers, renovation of classrooms, provision of books, laboratory equipment and furniture to enhance standard of education.

Kilgori said a committee on Educational Development, comprising traditional and religious leaders, parents association and groups, was also constituted to help in developing the sector.

The Executive Director, State Agency for Nomadic Education, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, in his response, said establishment of the nomadic secondary school in the area would enhance enrollment of nomads’ children.

Abubakar said the school would also help in addressing challenges on movement on herdsmen and commended the state government for the effort.

(Source: NAN)