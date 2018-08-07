– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal
7th August 2018 - Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo
7th August 2018 - Children should not spend more than 1 to 2 hours daily on recreational screen time – Study
7th August 2018 - BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority Leader
7th August 2018 - Venus starts slow, rolls in Rogers Cup opener
7th August 2018 - NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu
7th August 2018 - Serena Williams says struggling with ‘postpartum emotions’
7th August 2018 - Impeached Benue Speaker, others lose bid to vacate restraining order
7th August 2018 - Soyinka writes Ortom, says ‘Remain resilient, unbowed, undeterred in face of opposition’
7th August 2018 - Anyaoku underscores importance of good governance in development
Home / Elections / National / Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal
TAMBUWAL

Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is now an isolated politician in his home state, disowned not only by his godfather, Aliyu Wamakko, but also the elders of the party.

The elders excoriated him for defecting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, to add insult to injury, they scored him as the least performing governor in the North West.

One of the elders, Prof. Lawal Bashar described Governor Tambuwal’s administration as the worst in the history of the state and stressed that present administrations in the nearby states of Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara were far better in executing good projects.

The Chairman of The Elders Committee of All the Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bello Gada, said that the coalition of APC support groups does not support the action of the governor.

He told journalists on Monday that Tambuwal did not contact him or members of the committee before the move to change political platform.

He expressed loyalty of the elders to APC as a party and APC-led administration at all levels.

Gada explained that at no time did Tambuwal invite his committee on any matter until on the eve of his defection.

“We are not part of any decamping decision as claimed by the Governor that he consulted people before his action.

“There is no faction in APC in the state and we acknowledge the good economic policies, fight against insurgency, security challenges and corruption as well as infrastructural development by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration” Gada said.

Gada explained that the coalition group will work towards the success of President Buhari and APC in 2019 elections.

He said the governor’s comment on absence of federal government projects in Sokoto state was surprising, noting that President Buhari’s administration constructed Runjin Sambo-University Road in Sokoto metropolis.

READ ALSO: Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo

According to him, Buhari’s government executed Maradi junction border road, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega road, Shagari Dam project, establishment of 8 Divisions of Nigerian Army and ecological project among others.

“ On behalf of APC support groups, we demanded Governor Tambuwal to account for N18.3 billion Paris Club refund, N38.7 billion bailout funds, N10.5 billion salary/pension arrears, N8.7 billion CBN/FGN agric interventions fund and N2.2 billion ecological funds from federal government’’ Gada said.

Speaking also, Prof. Lawal Bashar, from APC Adalci Buhari Sak Organization, alleged that Governor Tambuwal had crippled local government administrations in Sokoto state as they were not doing anything during his tenure and workers salary were not paid as at when due.

Bashar described Governor Tambuwal’s administration as the worst in the history of the state and stressed that present administrations in the nearby states of Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara were far better in executing good projects.

He added that the Governor’s exit from APC had become a relief and noted that APC would surely win all elective positions in 2019 elections.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority Leader

The Public Relations Officer of Buhari Support Organization in Sokoto State, Retired Squadron Leader Aminu Bala-Sokoto, said the coalition also included Buhari/Osinbajo Organization, Buhari Campaign Organization and others in Sokoto state.

Bala-Sokoto appealed to National Headquarters of APC to organize a stakeholders meeting and reorganize the party structures in Sokoto state in order to tackle the situation adding that APC remains strong and viable with notable personalities across the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TAMBUWAL

Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal

— 7th August 2018

NAN Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is now an isolated politician in his home state, disowned not only by his godfather, Aliyu Wamakko, but also the elders of the party. The elders excoriated him for defecting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, to add insult to injury, they scored him as the least…

  • CAR THIEF

    Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo

    — 7th August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A notorious car thief, Gabriel Okani from Umuebule, of Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, is currently being detained at the Imo State police headquarters for allegedly attempting to steal a Toyota Camry car parked inside the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral, the Archdiocese of Owerri Catholic Church during…

  • AKPABIO

    BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority Leader

    — 7th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has resigned from his position as leader of the minority group of the Red Chamber. In a letter of resignation he personally signed, dated August 4, 2018, which was observed by Daily Sun, the former Akwa Ibom State governor said his resignation from the…

  • NEWMAP

    NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu

    — 7th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Enugu State office, has raised the alarm over erosion menace and danger of major roads being cut off in the state. The agency said erosion threat in major federal roads in Enugu State required an emergency measure to fix them, warning that the state would…

  • BENUE SPEAKER

    Impeached Benue Speaker, others lose bid to vacate restraining order

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has ruled that the order restraining Messrs Terkimbi Ikyange, James Okefe, former Deputy Speaker, and Benjamin Adanyi, former Majority Leader, from parading themselves as principal officers of the Assembly would persist pending the determination of the substantive suit. The impeached Speaker of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share