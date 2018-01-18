Sokoto distributes 45,000 desks to public schools

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto state Government said it has distributed a total of 45,926 desks to various schools across the 23 local government areas of the state between 2015 and end of 2017.

Special Adviser to the Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this while giving an update on the successes recorded in the education sector since the declaration of state of emergency, in Sokoto State, just over two years ago.

Imam also said in the 2015/2016 academic session, the state government procured and distributed 30,186 double-desk furniture to primary and secondary schools while 15,740 double-seater were distributed in the 2016/2017 academic year.

“This number was complemented by the distribution of over 160,000 assorted teaching aides and instructional materials to all public schools in Sokoto state,” he stated.

Imam said such teaching aids include basic school curriculum, white boards and board markers, admission/attendance registers, school diary, logbooks, visitors books, lesson notebooks, among others.

He also named some of the benefiting schools as Ore, Baliyan Dutse and Kabawa primary schools in Binji, Mundawata primary school in Illela, Zumbulu primary school in Sabon-Birni, Rundi primary school in Silame, Kalgawa and Banche primary schools in Tambuwal, Alkammu primary school II in Wurno, Magajin Gari primary school in Sokoto North and Baware primary school in Yabo Local Government Area.

The media aide also said in 2017 alone, more than 400 desks were supplied to Gada LGA, 600 to Dange Shuni, 700 to Bodinga, 600 to Goronyo, 600 to Sabon Birni, another 600 to Rabah and 550 to Gudu LGAs.

For Sokoto North local council, 560-seater desks were distributed to Yahaya Nawawi primary school alone, while in Tambuwal council, 280 double-seater were supplied in Sanyinna Model primary school after its complete overhaul.

“School furniture is an important component in learning. Government will continue to supply more of such desks until all schools are covered.

“Government is also appealing to individuals and groups to support schools in their community so as to provide a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning,” Imam added.