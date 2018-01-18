The Sun News
Latest
18th January 2018 - Sokoto distributes 45,000 desks to public schools
18th January 2018 - Kaduna earmarks N200 million soft loan for women
18th January 2018 - Trump insists Mexico will pay for The Wall ‘directly or indirectly’
18th January 2018 - Wife denied sex for 3 years gets reprieve
18th January 2018 - Customs shot, injured pregnant woman in Ogun
18th January 2018 - Osinbajo chairs NEC meeting
18th January 2018 - Gunmen abduct 14-yr-old girl in Katsina
18th January 2018 - No suspicious items in 2018 budget, says minister
18th January 2018 - Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils
18th January 2018 - Aso Villa to gulp N4.9b for mechanical, electrical equipment maintenance
Home / National / Sokoto distributes 45,000 desks to public schools

Sokoto distributes 45,000 desks to public schools

— 18th January 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto state Government said it has distributed a total of 45,926 desks to various schools across the 23 local government areas of the state between 2015  and end of 2017.

Special Adviser to the Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this while giving an update on the successes recorded in the education sector since the declaration of state of emergency, in Sokoto State, just over two years ago.

Imam also said in the 2015/2016 academic session, the state government procured and distributed 30,186 double-desk furniture to primary and secondary schools while 15,740 double-seater were distributed in the 2016/2017 academic year.

“This number was complemented by the distribution of over 160,000 assorted teaching aides and instructional materials to all public schools in Sokoto state,” he stated.

Imam said such teaching aids include basic school curriculum, white boards and board markers, admission/attendance registers, school diary, logbooks, visitors books, lesson notebooks, among others.

He also named some of the benefiting schools as Ore, Baliyan Dutse and Kabawa primary schools in Binji, Mundawata primary school in Illela, Zumbulu primary school in Sabon-Birni, Rundi primary school in Silame, Kalgawa and Banche primary schools in Tambuwal, Alkammu primary school II in Wurno, Magajin Gari primary school in Sokoto North and Baware primary school in Yabo Local Government Area.

The media aide also said in 2017 alone, more than 400 desks were supplied to Gada LGA, 600 to Dange Shuni, 700 to Bodinga, 600 to Goronyo, 600 to Sabon Birni, another 600 to Rabah and 550 to Gudu LGAs.

For Sokoto North local council, 560-seater desks were distributed to Yahaya Nawawi primary school alone, while in Tambuwal council, 280 double-seater were supplied in Sanyinna Model primary school after its complete overhaul.

“School furniture is an important component in learning. Government will continue to supply more of such desks until all schools are covered.

“Government is also appealing to individuals and groups to support schools in their community so as to provide a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning,” Imam added.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sokoto distributes 45,000 desks to public schools

— 18th January 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto state Government said it has distributed a total of 45,926 desks to various schools across the 23 local government areas of the state between 2015  and end of 2017. Special Adviser to the Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Imam Imam, disclosed this while giving an update…

  • Kaduna earmarks N200 million soft loan for women

    — 18th January 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Government has earmarked a N200 million soft loan to women in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, said on Thursday, January 18. Baba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the money would be issued to women to run businesses. Kaduna…

  • Wife denied sex for 3 years gets reprieve

    — 18th January 2018

    NAN An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi in Ibadan, on Thursday, January 18, dissolved a 12-year-old marriage due to irreconcilable differences between the couple. The case was instituted by 36-year-old Raliat Ajila, who accused her husband, Sola Ajila of denying her sex for three years. Raliat had told the court that her husband, with whom…

  • Customs shot, injured pregnant woman in Ogun

    — 18th January 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A pregnant woman, identified as Olugunna Bukola was, on Thursday, shot by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Iyana-Iyesi area of Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. Bukola, who was said to be eight months pregnant and a staff of IBEDC, Ota, was allegedly shot by the…

  • Osinbajo chairs NEC meeting

    — 18th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The 84th National Economic Council (NEC) and the first in 2018 is currently holding in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, in Abuja. The meeting which started at 12:15p.m, has as its chairman Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The NEC comprises of the governors of the 36 states of the federation, Governor…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share