MSMES

Society urges FG to promote solar systems for MSMEs

— 13th September 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Saddled with the worsening effects of climate change, Climate Transformation and Energy Remediation Society (CLIMATTERS), has advised the Federal Government to push off grid fossil-powered generating sets causing environmental nuisance and find a reliable, affordable and clean alternative for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

CLIMMATERS President, Smart Amaefula, who gave the advice at a workshop, in Abuja, on ‘The viability and affordability of clean energy solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMES) in Nigeria’, explained that from high initial cost to constrained access to funding and government regulations, deliberate actions needs to be taken and pragmatic policies put in place to drive solar penetration for MSMEs.

Amaefula’s words, “With the continuous global fall in the price of solar systems over the years, enormous environmental and health benefits it holds and a number of solar energy companies offering improved financing schemes, solar stand-alone systems (SASs) installation would be a big win for MSMEs.

“With low interest loans and improved access to funding, MSMEs can increasingly purchase Stand Alone Solutions (SAS) at lower initial cost.

“Helping MSMEs purchase clean energy options is key to transitioning from fossil power generators.

“The need to provide MSMEs with relaxed payment options for renewable energy also rests on the fact that 60 percent of them use personal equity to float their businesses and may not have sufficient money to pay for the upfront high cost of SASs.

