The Sun News
Latest
7th October 2017 - Socialite Joko Oni honoured in Dubai
7th October 2017 - Where is Obaro Ibru?
7th October 2017 - Florence Ita-Giwa’s favourite spot
7th October 2017 - Henry Alade’s new venture
7th October 2017 - Oba Adewale Akanbi celebrates golden age
7th October 2017 - Why my marriage to Charles Billion crashed –Mimi Orjiekwe, actress
7th October 2017 - My pregnancy intact -Yvonne Jegede, actress
7th October 2017 - Sadiq Sule raises the bar with Misery Lane
7th October 2017 - How not to seduce a man –Daniel Ademinokan, producer
7th October 2017 - It’s no big deal if actresses sleep their ways to the top
Home / Entertainment / Socialite Joko Oni honoured in Dubai

Socialite Joko Oni honoured in Dubai

— 7th October 2017

To many, when the name Joko Oni is mentioned, what readily comes to mind are jewelries and partying. Of course, they are right to a large extent, because as a well-connected woman, Madam Joko is one of the pillars of the Nigerian high society.

She is ever on the privileged list of guests who get invited to many of those high end parties. Second, she made her name selling the precious metal through her jewelry outfit, Gold Rush. However, unknown to people, this socialite, in her 60s, is not all about partying and socializing. She is deeply committed to spiritual activities as a Christian. Joko, whose life is guided by the philosophy that only good deeds last, has been on pilgrimage to Jerusalem more than four times.

Also, as a long time senior member of Primate Solomon Niran Aluko’s church in Alausa, Lagos, she has been helping in evangelism alongside other humanitarian works. However, while she puts her mind into all these good works in the church, some people somewhere were watching and taking note up till recently when she was informed of an honour to be bestowed on her in far away United Arab Emirates. Spotlight gathered that Joko was honoured by the Cherubim And Seraphim Movement (Atorise Spiritual Church) in Dubai, for her tenacity in service and selfless contribution to the church branches in Dubai and Nigeria. It was gathered that since the honour, this woman has been in the moon as she never expected the award from the quarters where it came from.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

It’s no big deal if actresses sleep their ways to the top

— 7th October 2017

–Nollywood twins, Tracy & Treasure Daniels By Christian Agadibe Nollywood twins, Tracy and Treasure Daniels have been counting their blessings since they joined the Nigerian movie industry. Right now, the duo has added another feather to their caps with the production of a new movie entitled, Unknown Caller. In this chat, the Ebonyi State-born thespians…

  • FG seeks multi-purpose TV sets for Nigerians

    — 7th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has challenged the manufacturers of Set Top Boxes/Decoders in the country to produce a multi-purpose television set that will help in transforming the TV experience of Nigerians. The Minister spoke in Calabar on Thursday when he commissioned the ultra-modern Digital Set Top Box manufacturing plant, owned by…

  • Elumelu Foundation hosts 1,300 entrepreneurs from 54 countries

    — 7th October 2017

    Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), on Friday announced plan to host 1,300 African entrepreneurs, business leaders and policymakers from 54 countries in Lagos. Mrs Parminder Obe, the TEF’s Chief Executive Officer, who made this known at a briefing in Lagos, said the 3rd Annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum has been slated for October 13. She said the…

  • Farmers in 29 states get N43b CBN loan

    — 7th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, disclosed that the apex bank has so far disbursed about N43 billion to over 200,000 small holder farmers in 29 states, cultivating eight commodities under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) since its launch in November 2015. Speaking in Abuja at the…

  • PDP’LL CRUSH APC IN 2019 –ISHOLA FILANI

    — 7th October 2017

    The All Progressives Congress, APC has been described as a party of strange bed-fellows. Making the assertion in this interview with ’TUNDE THOMAS, former National Vice-Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ishola Filani said the time was up for the party and boasted that the PDP would inflict a crushing defeat on the APC in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share