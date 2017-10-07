Socialite Joko Oni honoured in Dubai

To many, when the name Joko Oni is mentioned, what readily comes to mind are jewelries and partying. Of course, they are right to a large extent, because as a well-connected woman, Madam Joko is one of the pillars of the Nigerian high society.

She is ever on the privileged list of guests who get invited to many of those high end parties. Second, she made her name selling the precious metal through her jewelry outfit, Gold Rush. However, unknown to people, this socialite, in her 60s, is not all about partying and socializing. She is deeply committed to spiritual activities as a Christian. Joko, whose life is guided by the philosophy that only good deeds last, has been on pilgrimage to Jerusalem more than four times.

Also, as a long time senior member of Primate Solomon Niran Aluko’s church in Alausa, Lagos, she has been helping in evangelism alongside other humanitarian works. However, while she puts her mind into all these good works in the church, some people somewhere were watching and taking note up till recently when she was informed of an honour to be bestowed on her in far away United Arab Emirates. Spotlight gathered that Joko was honoured by the Cherubim And Seraphim Movement (Atorise Spiritual Church) in Dubai, for her tenacity in service and selfless contribution to the church branches in Dubai and Nigeria. It was gathered that since the honour, this woman has been in the moon as she never expected the award from the quarters where it came from.