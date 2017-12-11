Social Responsibility: The Fidelity Way  

The bank boasts of highly skilled employees that are not prodded by the system to give back to society

Many Nigerian businesses today recognise the importance of being socially and environmentally conscious, and will often embark on altruistic initiatives geared towards supporting communities where they do business. This is perhaps borne out of the realization that in today’s dynamic business world, providing products or services will only get you so far. To further buttress this, no living organism can grow and develop in a deprived environment.

It is in every company’s best interests to take good care of its economic and social environment. Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender, has continued to make significant strides in the delivery of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects due to its unique approach. Firstly, the lender’s CSR activities are clearly predicated on a deep-rooted understanding that organisations and the societies in which they do business are in a symbiotic relationship.

More importantly, employees’ involvement in socially responsible activities clearly set the financial institution apart from competition. The organisation boasts of highly skilled employees that are not prodded by the system to give back to society. According to the bank, staff members, even amid harsh economic conditions, pool resources – funds, talents and time – to support a social cause. This approach has, in no small measure, impacted positively on Fidelity Bank’s host communities and society at large.

The bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which rests on a tripod of Education, Health and Environment, has been highly beneficial and impactful in various regions and states in Nigeria where Fidelity Bank does business. The bank set aside a significant part of its earnings to support structures, initiatives and life-transforming projects. To achieve this noble objective, the bank strives to reinforce strong, healthy community relations by identifying with host communities in activities that have meaning to them.

In addition, Fidelity Bank maintains high standards of Integrity in its relations with State Governments, Local Governments and host communities.

Likewise, the Bank strives to play a leading role by identifying with and seeking solutions to the problems of society especially those in its immediate operational environments. Many laudable CSR projects have been carried out by the Bank in recent times.

Only recently, Kofaran, a community in Bauchi State. North Eastern Nigeria benefitted from the Bank’s corporate philanthropy initiative, when staff of the Bank donated hospital equipment and renovated their maternity and child welfare clinic.

The renovated health centre was unveiled by the Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nnamd iOkonkwo in a ceremony that attracted people from the host communities and environs. Okonkwo who was represented by the Regional Bank Head, North-East Region, Fidelity Bank Plc, Musa Tarimbuka noted that the Bank takes great pride in entrenching the culture of true and responsible citizenship among its staff.

In its bid to strengthen educational development and enhance the health and well-being of students through physical recreational activities, the Bank also donated sporting facilities to the Special (Deaf & Dumb) Education Secondary School in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The Bank under the auspices of the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP), its multi-purpose vehicle for CSR programme also donated stationeries and writing materials to the students as part of continuous efforts to improve the standard of education in the country.

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 was indeed a momentous day in the lives of victims of the flood disaster in Benue State when Fidelity Bank brought a ray of sunshine to the community whose inhabitants were rendered homes. Staff members of Makurdi Branch, under the aegis of the FHHP, donated relief materials, including drugs, food and sanitary wares to victims of the flood disaster at the Makurdi International Market Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Benue State.

Additionally, Fidelity Bank held a successful two-day medical outreach for the people of Bukuru in Jos South and surrounding communities. Initiated and executed by the Jos Main Branch of the Bank, the project is not only part of the Bank’s earnest efforts to improve the wellbeing of communities where it does business but a modest contribution to the development of Nigeria’s health sector. This initiative is in keeping with the Bank’s mandate of giving back to the community where it does business.

The event, hosted at the Dee Medical Centre Hospital, one of the best dialysis hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities, attracted a huge turnout of enthusiastic residents who benefitted from services rendered. Inhabitants of the area expressed deep appreciation to the Bank for its support. Services provided at no cost include: blood sugar test, blood pressure test, urinalysis, Body Mass Index (MBI) test, amongst others. There was also HIV Counselling and Testing (VCT) with many individuals voluntarily getting tested.

The Bank’s strides in CSR have been well acknowledged within the industry and beyond. Fidelity has received awards both nationally and internationally. In 2008, the Bank was recognized as The Most Socially Responsible Bank in Africa by the African Banker Magazine at the World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC. In 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017, the Bank won the SERA Award for CSR in Nigeria. This is a testament to its relentless effort channelled towards impacting the communities where it does business.