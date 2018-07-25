Social criticism or hatred: Matters arising

Suddenly, everybody is a social critic in Nigeria. Flipping through the pages of our national dailies, magazines and sundry publications, on radio and on tv, one is confronted with invidious, hateful and disparaging remarks against the government, a person in a position of authority or an institution. It was the famous former American President John F. Kennedy who declared that “a little constructive criticism here and there is good for any government”. By that declaration, the venerable ex-president was wittingly acknowledging the importance of constructive criticism in any social space. However, criticism in Nigeria has assumed a pitiable dimension. These days, instead of analysing the society and its numerous structures critically but objectively, practitioners of the art spawn mindless hatred which does more harm to the country and diminishes the sacred art of criticism.

Criticisms by their nature are meant to point out to the government areas where adjustment is needed in the daily interpenetration of policies and their implementations. Criticisms are also meant to provoke healthy debates, to revive and educate a docile populace, to bestir power relations and to keep the leaders on their toes, alive to their responsibilities. In addition, they are meant to identify the deteriorating aspects of the society and prescribe a panacea as well. Any committed leader will pray to have selfless and constructive critics around him since no individual can lay claim to absolute knowledge. To this extent, critics play very important roles in nation building because through their timeless and informed commentaries, government policies and social consciousness are positively affected.

Today in Nigeria, the situation is different. People hide behind the façade of criticism to unleash hatred, enemy action, and fatalistic outbursts on the government and its officials. Certainly, the language of criticism is not friendly, especially when one is alive to various economic and social whirlwind enunciated by politicians and those in authority which daily plunge our country into the pit of purgatory. However, criticism must strictly be separated from hate, emotional blackmail and outburst of destructive tirade. No doubt, the APC-led federal government and many state governments in Nigeria, in fact many politicians and government officials have supplied critics enough panoply to draw the sword and pull the trigger on a daily basis, but the line must be drawn between objective criticism on one hand, hatred, loathsomeness and abhorrence on the other hand.