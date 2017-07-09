The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
9th July 2017 - Social comparism and media madness
9th July 2017 - How to be successful in poultry farming –Raji Riliwan, Dekoraj Farms boss
9th July 2017 - If I had another chance, I would marry OJB again – Widow, Korede Okungbowa
9th July 2017 - Could you have hepatitis C and not know it?
9th July 2017 - Natural ways to whiten your teeth
9th July 2017 - Intramuscular injections and paralysis
9th July 2017 - My first movie was unexpected – Gifty Ajumobi Powers, ex-bb naija housemate
9th July 2017 - The NCS e-auction system
9th July 2017 - Catherine 08145511927
9th July 2017 - Agitations: Nigerians must dialogue — Gambari
Home / Columns / Social comparism and media madness

Social comparism and media madness

— 9th July 2017

One of my favourite quotes is by Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady of the United States who averred that,“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

If there was ever a time to preach the gospel of confidence and self-esteem it is now, especially with the litany of calamities in the past week at home and abroad.

Over the weekend, two students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) drowned while taking selfies in a canoe.

According to President of the Students Union Government, Mr. Olayinka Olasehinde, four students went to a river close to the university and took selfies in a stationary canoe. Unknown to them, the grim reaper was lurking beside the canoe, which capsized while they were taking pictures. The casualty figure was reduced when two of the students swam to safety while the other two drowned. These 300-Level students, with a few months to final year had their destinies cut short in an attempt to boost social status, throwing their parents, extended family, the university community and the nation into deep mourning.

An equally pathetic case in the tragic pursuit for renown is the account of an aspiring Youtube star, Pedro Ruiz, who persuaded his pregnant girlfriend and mother of his son to engage in a bizarre social media stunt. Mona Liza Perez, a 19-year-old claimed her lover wanted to film a video of her shooting a book he was holding, with the befuddled conviction that the bullet would be stopped by the book. Whether in Akure, Nigeria or Minnesota, in the United States, nature does not tolerate such inanity. Rather than stop the bullet, Ruiz’s ambition and destiny were stopped by the bullet, while his co-traveler in the planned horse feather ride to stardom has been charged with manslaughter. The motive for the crazy stunt was “because we want more viewers, we want to get famous.”

Welcome to the 21st century definition of social status characterized by social media followership. Literally, the crazier the idea or stunt, the more exciting and feverish is the interest shown by netizens. The Bible admonition that “wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it,” finds fulfillment in this present day. The unbridled quest for overnight passport to celebrity status, accounts for the needless loss of promising lives.

Early in the year a popular actress, decided to come clean after successfully spinning catalogue of lies on social media. To boost her celebrity status, Tonto Dikeh posted pictures of utopian marital relationship; images of unimaginable marital bliss flooded her social media posts. Predictably she led her gullible followers on, hitting record likes. The day of reckoning came when she had to keep date with reality, and made this confession: “I treated many STDs, my marriage based on lies, deceit and scam.” The sad truth is that lies, deceit and scam form the core of social media posts. Like Alice in Wonderland, many transcribe hallucination into reality in keeping with the Joneses.

The latest fad is to hit record “likes” while the ultimate vainglory is to trend on social media. While people like Dr. Strive Masiyiwa, one of Africa’s most celebrated intellectuals enjoy large followership based on cerebral output, others distort the media space via a barrage of nonsensities.

All these are pointers to deficiencies in self-esteem, where people require others to validate their essence. Confidence is a vital element of etiquette, a by-product of positive mental attitude and the major antidote to the downside of social media, which research has shown to escalate low self-esteem, narcissism and anxiety.

Be wise therefore, for not all that glitters on social media is real. Confident people are unperturbed by the achievements of people around them.

Rather than engage in dangerous or ridiculous stunts, make belief that will haunt you for a lifetime, cultivate positive self-talk, being a confident in your own skin. So before you click that ‘Like’ button, or post that unnecessary selfie, ask yourself: “Is my self-esteem in place?”

You own your life, regardless of the number of or absence of ‘Likes’ you get. In reality you don’t need any one to validate your self-worth. The wise counsel of an unknown author advises that ‘When writing the story of your life, don’t let anyone else hold the pen.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to be successful in poultry farming –Raji Riliwan, Dekoraj Farms boss

— 9th July 2017

By Ayo Alonge [email protected] After bagging a degree in Industrial Mathematics, Raji Riliwan thought of nothing else than taking up a poultry business and according to him, that was always his ambition. At the moment, he runs Dekoraj Farms, which specialises in poultry, consultancy and farmlands. As an expert in the business, the young and…

Share

  • Could you have hepatitis C and not know it?

    — 9th July 2017

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu Hepatitis C is a very serious viral infection that damages the liver. When the liver is damaged by hepatitis C infection, it slowly stops working. The reason it takes long for the liver, which is the largest organ in body, to be crippled by hepatitis is that it is generally resistant to…

    Share

  • Agitations: Nigerians must dialogue — Gambari

    — 9th July 2017

    From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja Former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has said that Nigerians must continually dialogue, especially in the face of growing tensions in the land caused by ethnic agitations.   Speaking at a press conference in Abuja to announce a two-day policy monitoring dialogue being organised by the…

    Share

  • NPFL: Rangers set to seal 3SC’s relegation in Enugu

    — 9th July 2017

    By Paul Erewuba Shooting Stars Sports Cub are poised to rekindle their  rivalry with Rangers, in a match in which they are condemned to get a result. Should Shooting fail to survive today at the “Cathedral”, then it may end up being a case of bidding bye to the elite class. The Ibadan landlords are…

    Share

  • Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan

    — 8th July 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it has spent about N20 million on clothing, feeding of orphans, inmates at juvenile home and Psychiatric hospital, at Jega during Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Alimat Dikko, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, during…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share