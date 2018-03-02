The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Snow storms shut Ireland, force Britain to call in army
2nd March 2018 - Chinese FM calls for international cooperation instead of “muscle show”
2nd March 2018 - Adamawa Bishop flays FG over Dapchi girls’ abduction
2nd March 2018 - Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecoms corruption case
2nd March 2018 - Al Shabaab kill 5 police in northeast Kenya, official says
2nd March 2018 - 17 suspects paraded in connection with killing of Adamawa PDP scribe
2nd March 2018 - Prosecutor withdraws sexual abuse charge against Cardinal Pell after accuser dies
2nd March 2018 - Nigeria’s economy attracted $12.2b investment in 2017 – NBS
2nd March 2018 - Lagos govt. arraigns 70 suspected cultists
2nd March 2018 - EFCC quizzes Dankwambo’s Chief of Staff over 2015 PDP campaign funds
Home / World News / Snow storms shut Ireland, force Britain to call in army

Snow storms shut Ireland, force Britain to call in army

— 2nd March 2018

Reuters/NAN

Snow storms shut most of Ireland on Friday and forced Britain to call in the army to battle some of the worst weather seen in nearly 30 years.

After a blast of Siberian weather dubbed“the beast from the east”, southern Britain and Ireland were battered by Storm Emma which blocked roads, grounded planes and stopped trains.

At least 24,000 homes and businesses in Ireland were left without power, the stock exchange was shut, all schools were closed and transport ground to a halt with all flights canceled from Dublin airport.

In Britain, a seven-year-old girl was killed in Cornwall after a car crashed into a house in icy conditions, the BBC reported.

Dozens of passengers were stranded on trains overnight in southern England.

The army was called in to help rescue hundreds of drivers stuck in the snow and to transport National Health Service workers.

Roads were closed, schools shut and flights canceled across Britain.

“The Armed Forces are assisting emergency services in ensuring essential NHS staff are able to get to work and carry out their work in local communities,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said.

The army is “standing by to help the Police and civil authorities across the UK following heavy snowfall.

“We are also aware of Armed Forces personnel volunteering in their own time with their own vehicles to help those in need.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adamawa Bishop flays FG over Dapchi girls’ abduction

— 2nd March 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola President of the Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Most Rev. Panti Filibus, has described the abduction of 110 Dapchi school girls four years after the abduction of 270 girls in Chibok as ‘totally unacceptable and shameful to all Nigerians’. Rev. Filibus said this, on Thursday, at a press conference, in Yola, the…

  • 17 suspects paraded in connection with killing of Adamawa PDP scribe

    — 2nd March 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola The Brigade Commander, 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, Brig.-Gen. Muhammed Bello, and the Adamawa State police command had, on Thursday, paraded 17 suspects in connection to Tuesday’s killings in Gwamba which claimed the life of the state Publicity secretary of the PDP and former Adamawa state commissioner for Youth and sports, Sam Zadok….

  • Nigeria’s economy attracted $12.2b investment in 2017 – NBS

    — 2nd March 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that as at the end of 2017, the economy attracted a total capital inflow of $12.2 billion. The Bureau disclosed this in its “Nigerian Capital Importation (Q4 & Full year 2017) report which was released, on Thursday, in Abuja. According to NBS, the…

  • Lagos govt. arraigns 70 suspected cultists

    — 2nd March 2018

    The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, arraigned  70 suspected cultists before Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat of the Ogudu Magistrate Court for conspiracy to commit felony and for holding a meeting of an unlawful society suspected to be AIYE Confraternity. The 70 suspected cultists, with ages ranging between 19 and 40 years, were arraigned on a…

  • EFCC quizzes Dankwambo’s Chief of Staff over 2015 PDP campaign funds

    — 2nd March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)  said it has invited Chief of Staff to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State, Alhaji Ahmed Yayari, for questioning over alleged complicity involving the handling of the 2015 PDP campaign funds. Head of Operations of the EFCC Gombe zonal office, Johnson Babalola, disclosed this…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share