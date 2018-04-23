The Sun News
Snatching of mace at Senate, worrisome, disturbing – Osun Assembly Speaker

Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Najeem Salaam, has described the snatching of the mace by suspected hoodlums at the Senate as a bad omen to democratic setting in the country.

The House Committee Chairman man on Information and Strategy, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, in a statement, in Osogbo, said Hon. Salaam made the remarks at the plenary, in the state capital.

Salaam said the incident was worrisome and disturbing.

The speaker said that in a country like Nigeria, where the rule of law prevailed such incident at the Senate was  not a good development.

” I want to appeal to all gladiators to jealously guard the democratic  setting in the country.

” All the stakeholders should come together to safe out democracy.

” We all want this democracy to strive and we want our political stakeholders to live within the tenet of democratic setting”.

Salaam,  however,  said that the security operatives at the Senate should be question for their laxity.

He said it was questionable for suspected hoodlums to have gained entrance into hallow chamber of the Senate and snatched the mace without any resistance from the security personnel.

Salaam said proper investigation should be done to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It will be recall that some suspected hoodlums  earlier in the day invaded the Senate and snatched away the mace, the symbol of authority.

