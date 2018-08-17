– The Sun News
Snake rearing, most lucrative hard-currency-earning business,says snake research centre official

The officer in charge of Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre, Kaltungo in Gombe state, Dr Abubakar Ballah, has encouraged members of the public to embrace the trade of rearing snakes to enhance their economic status.

Ballah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaltungo on Friday that snake rearing is one of the most profitable trades, considering the high cost of snake venom which pharmaceutical industries use in producing anti snake venom.

READ ALSO Extension of PVC registration: Gov. Ortom advises Benue people to register

“An ounce of the venom of a carpet viper snake is 500 USD, that of cobra and puff adder snakes cost 400 USD, and the good thing about the business is that you can find market easily through internet,” he said.

He said that apart from the production of anti snakebite venoms, the pharmaceutical industries use the snake venoms in the production of anti hypertensive, cancer and ulcer drugs.

He said that apart from selling the snakes to pharmaceutical firms, the reptiles could be sold to earn foreign exchange.

“For example, Indonesia has the largest reservoir of snakes in the world, very beautiful, colourful and harmless, and the government of that country exports them to earn revenue,” he said

“In the area of fashion, the skins of the reptile is used in the production of fanciful belts, ladies handbags, shoes and other items.

“It is therefore ironical to see fashion-conscious people, dressed in shoes, belts and handbags made from snake skins, either having phobia for live snakes, or see the reptile as enemy number one,” he observed.

Also in area of nature’s own nourishment, the Officer said snake meat is a favorite jdelicacy in some African and Asian countries.

“They remove the venom and prepare special pepper soup, especially the python meat, which tastes like fish meat,” he said.

Ballah said in the area of agriculture, snakes help in balancing the ecosystem on farmlands by reducing the number of destructive rodents, thereby enabling farmers to enjoy bumper harvest.

“Farmers do not go out at night to check their farms; snakes do that for them, as such the reptiles are supposed to be friends of farmers, not enemies,” he added.

READ ALSO Madagascar President to run for 2nd term in November elections

He attributed the phobia for snakes by people to the awesome charisma of the elegant reptile, but stressed that snakes were harmless, and that they only bite in self-defence.

“In most cases, it is only when it feels threatened that it bites, just like any human being will not hesitate to throw a punch at any enemy, real or imagined.

“So more often than not, we have cases of people, either advertently or otherwise, stepping on snakes, and the reptile bites back out of the instinct to protect itself.

“That is why when a snake gets to hear any movement from far, it tries to run away but when pursued and placed in a tight corner, it reacts if it has the means to do so,” he explained.

On how to rear snakes considering that taming same is a herculian task, the officer said interested persons could either engage the services of snake charmers for a fee per snake, or engage in joint business with the charmers.

He said Nigeria is blessed with varieties of snakes spread all over the country, as exemplified by what obtains in Kaltungo town of Gombe State, hence the need to harness same and generate revenue at individual and government levels.

