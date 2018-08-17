Snake rearing, most lucrative hard-currency-earning business,says snake research centre official— 17th August 2018
NAN
The officer in charge of Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre, Kaltungo in Gombe state, Dr Abubakar Ballah, has encouraged members of the public to embrace the trade of rearing snakes to enhance their economic status.
Ballah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaltungo on Friday that snake rearing is one of the most profitable trades, considering the high cost of snake venom which pharmaceutical industries use in producing anti snake venom.
READ ALSO Extension of PVC registration: Gov. Ortom advises Benue people to register
“An ounce of the venom of a carpet viper snake is 500 USD, that of cobra and puff adder snakes cost 400 USD, and the good thing about the business is that you can find market easily through internet,” he said.
He said that apart from the production of anti snakebite venoms, the pharmaceutical industries use the snake venoms in the production of anti hypertensive, cancer and ulcer drugs.
He said that apart from selling the snakes to pharmaceutical firms, the reptiles could be sold to earn foreign exchange.
“For example, Indonesia has the largest reservoir of snakes in the world, very beautiful, colourful and harmless, and the government of that country exports them to earn revenue,” he said
“In the area of fashion, the skins of the reptile is used in the production of fanciful belts, ladies handbags, shoes and other items.
“It is therefore ironical to see fashion-conscious people, dressed in shoes, belts and handbags made from snake skins, either having phobia for live snakes, or see the reptile as enemy number one,” he observed.
Also in area of nature’s own nourishment, the Officer said snake meat is a favorite jdelicacy in some African and Asian countries.
“They remove the venom and prepare special pepper soup, especially the python meat, which tastes like fish meat,” he said.
Ballah said in the area of agriculture, snakes help in balancing the ecosystem on farmlands by reducing the number of destructive rodents, thereby enabling farmers to enjoy bumper harvest.
“Farmers do not go out at night to check their farms; snakes do that for them, as such the reptiles are supposed to be friends of farmers, not enemies,” he added.
READ ALSO Madagascar President to run for 2nd term in November elections
He attributed the phobia for snakes by people to the awesome charisma of the elegant reptile, but stressed that snakes were harmless, and that they only bite in self-defence.
“In most cases, it is only when it feels threatened that it bites, just like any human being will not hesitate to throw a punch at any enemy, real or imagined.
“So more often than not, we have cases of people, either advertently or otherwise, stepping on snakes, and the reptile bites back out of the instinct to protect itself.
“That is why when a snake gets to hear any movement from far, it tries to run away but when pursued and placed in a tight corner, it reacts if it has the means to do so,” he explained.
On how to rear snakes considering that taming same is a herculian task, the officer said interested persons could either engage the services of snake charmers for a fee per snake, or engage in joint business with the charmers.
He said Nigeria is blessed with varieties of snakes spread all over the country, as exemplified by what obtains in Kaltungo town of Gombe State, hence the need to harness same and generate revenue at individual and government levels.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Acute pancreatits (2): Booze dun nit16th August 2018
-
U.S. trains 44 Nigerian oncologists14th August 2018
-
Latest
Snake rearing, most lucrative hard-currency-earning business,says snake research centre official— 17th August 2018
NAN The officer in charge of Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre, Kaltungo in Gombe state, Dr Abubakar Ballah, has encouraged members of the public to embrace the trade of rearing snakes to enhance their economic status. Ballah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaltungo on Friday that snake rearing is one of the most…
-
Extension of PVC registration: Gov. Ortom advises Benue people to register— 17th August 2018
NAN Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Benue people to take advantage of the two weeks extension of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration by INEC by ensuring that they registered. Samuel Ortom gave the advice on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue during the Supreme Council of the Tiv Nation. The…
-
Police arraign man over alleged N500,000 fraud— 17th August 2018
NAN The Police on Friday arraigned a 22-year old man, Ibrahim Shaibu, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court over alleged cheating. Shaibu, who resides at Efab Estate, Gwarinpa, Abuja, is facing a two-count charge of joint act and cheating. The prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that the matter was reported at Life Camp Police…
-
Our mandate is to develop infrastructure, not share money – Lai Mohammed— 17th August 2018
NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Nigerians is to develop infrastructure that will uplift living standard but not to share money. The minister said this in Tatabu village, near Mokwa in Niger state while inspecting the reconstructed and rehabilitated Ilorin-Jebba- Mokwa road…
-
Two die, over 10 trapped as three-storey building collapses in Abuja— 17th August 2018
A three-storey shopping complex under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja has collapsed killing two persons and leaving over 10 others trapped. The incident occurred at 1:30pm on Friday. A witness said children and food hawkers were among those trapped in the building. READ ALSO LASG denies privatising water supply At the time of filing…
-
Entertainment
7 iconic Aretha Franklin musical moments from movies and TV— 17th August 2018
VOX Aretha Franklin was a riveting live performer, which is why so many retrospectives of her career have focused on her ability to wring intense emotion from essentially any song in existence, especially when she was in front of an audience. But Franklin made a lot of classic records, and those classic records were used…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Sweet homecoming: How returnee IDPs are coping with resettlement— 17th August 2018
Returning for the first time since they were forced to flee their abodes by insurgents, for many of the returnees, it was an emotional homecoming. Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri It was about midday and the radiance of the afternoon sky rendered a clear view of Gudumbali, a small community situated around the Lake Chad in Borno…
Literary Review
Identity Tones: Madu’s exhibition revs up at Artyrama— 17th August 2018
Identity Tones is a gradation of his artistic ingenuity and an unassailable imaginative wavelength. In this latest work, Madu contemplates the effect of globalisation on African identity Henry Akubuiro It’s a moment to relish for the multi-disciplinary artist, John Madu, as Artyrama presents his artworks today, Friday August 18, 2018, at the Artyrama Popup Gallery,…
-
Lifeline
Veteran actor needs N4m for surgery after road accident— 17th August 2018
The 66-year-old actor, who now walks with the aid of crutches, said he would be grateful if Nigerians could help him. Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A veteran broadcaster, journalist and television actor, Mr. Duro Solomon, is critically ill. He needs N4 million for a surgery after he narrowly survived a ghastly road accident. The broadcaster, victim…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Kalu’s mutative traducers— 17th August 2018
Anyone who knows Kalu’s profile should realise that he cannot seek publicity—contrarily, publicists look for him at all costs. Ebere Wabara They vituperatively keep mushrooming! For a while, they will recess and another irritant set will restlessly come up in mutative trance and exponential dimensions. Social media and provincial rag-sheets are the yellowish instrumentalities of…
Columnists
-
Rising tide of ethno-regional populism in northern Nigeria— 17th August 2018
This provincial triumphalism will degenerate into ethno-regional populism as soon as the other sections of the country cried out as the most marginalised. Majeed Dahiru The entry of President Muhammadu Buhari into partisan politics in 2003 birthed a new political culture in northern Nigeria. Riding on a wave of intense ethno-geographic and religious sentiments, Buhari…
-
How parenting makes or mars destiny— 17th August 2018
Millions of youth are suffering in the world today because of bad parenting. Many couples have children they did not plan for, or were ill-prepared to take care of. Ladi Ayodeji How you turn out in life may largely be the consequences of what your parents did to you and to themselves. It is like…
-
Unnecessary controversies— 17th August 2018
There is the unnecessary argument over the fate of Bukola Saraki as Senate President. Ordinarily, since re-decamping from APC back to PDP, his designation should not be an issue. Duro Onabule There should be little or no surprise on the row over the need to recall National Assembly or not, to urgently debate the budget…
-
PDP and its presidential aspirants— 17th August 2018
By the number of aspirants, PDP has a handful. The party, therefore, has an arduous task to pick a candidate from among these aspirants. Onuoha Ukeh As the 2019 elections draw near, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has become a nest of presidential aspirants. The political party is brimming with aspirants, both old members…
-
Climate change: No longer debate for distant nations— 16th August 2018
Climate change is no longer a debate for the white man and western world. Only fools will even consider it a topic of debate still. Newton Jibunoh In my first Sun newspaper column back in January 2018, I wrote about the origins of the herdsmen crisis. My focus then was to establish the link between…
-
21 tips for travelling alone— 16th August 2018
Travelling alone is awesome with incredible freedom to discover how “notorious” one can be while alone without preying eyes looking at one’s secrets. Frank Meke Nigerians naturally do not like to travel alone, not to the village, parties, picnics, boat cruise or even to watch football matches. Sometimes, this natural disposition costs so much for…
-
The golden girls from Anambra— 16th August 2018
The young lasses, who have now become Africa’s golden girls, are Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye. Alvan Ewuzie The exciting news that five girls from Anambra State, who represented Nigeria and Africa at the World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, United States, last Thursday, won…
-
How not to pervert history— 16th August 2018
“Some of us were old enough to know what transpired under Buhari as a military dictator. It’s easy to revise history to suit certain partisan ends…” Frank Adeoti It is quite amazing and amusing how some pitiable characters are hell-bent in perverting our history. And they are doing it with all the warped strength in…
-
Emotionally devastated— 16th August 2018
I’m 30, never dated in nine months. Four years running I have been so depressed and emotionally devastated to trust any woman. Dr Bibbi Oluranti Dear doc, I love your column and need this urgent advice. Due to my inability to mingle with the opposite sex, I have a history of 17 turn-offs – spurned…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 16th August 2018
Back pain does not discriminate. There are sufferers everywhere dotting the globe. It affects the white, the black, etc. Back pain does not respect hierarchy in the office. Charles Ehirim Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply