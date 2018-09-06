Smuggling: Kano Customs to go after kingpins, godfathers of syndicates— 6th September 2018
Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has vowed to extend its ant -smuggling fight in Northern Nigeria to kingpins and godfathers of the smuggling syndicate, saying also that they would focus on warehouses and stores, where the kingpins hide their consignments.
Kano/Jigawa Area Commander of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Nasir Ahmed disclosed this, on Thursday, at the Bompai headquarters of the Service while parading their recent seizures.
Officers of the Customs, he stated, intercepted over 2,000 bags of rice, 1000 bags of sugar and 50 kegs of vegetable oil valued at N50 million along Katsina axis, adding that the various goods were seized from 17 different trucks as they were being smuggled into the country.
According to him, the huge seizures were the result of a planned operation by officers of different units, namely the Customs Intelligent Unit, officers of Katsina/Kaduna Command, officers of Kano, Jigawa Command and Federal Operations among others.
READ ALSO: 2019: Ex-Minister, Dayo Adeyeye declares for Senate in Ekiti
He expressed displeasure over the menace of smuggling in the North, saying that it undermines the growth of agriculture as well as militate against and development of business in the region.
“The sad part of it is that, this (Katsina axis) is where the government is spending money to promote the production of rice, yet these are the same people that smuggling rice into the country” he stated.
He also remarked that smuggling represented a huge danger to security.
“The danger of smuggling these items is that we are seeing the rice wrapped in bags.
“Do we know whether there are other things inside the rice? Arms and ammunition could be hidden inside the bags of rice. Tramadol can be hidden inside bags of rice”.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Another look at the Customs2nd August 2018
-
-
FEC approves N1.6b to procure 68 vehicles customs6th June 2018
Latest
Smuggling: Kano Customs to go after kingpins, godfathers of syndicates— 6th September 2018
Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has vowed to extend its ant -smuggling fight in Northern Nigeria to kingpins and godfathers of the smuggling syndicate, saying also that they would focus on warehouses and stores, where the kingpins hide their consignments. Kano/Jigawa Area Commander of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Nasir Ahmed…
-
SON threatens to shutdown industries operating without MANCAP certificate in Anambra— 6th September 2018
– As it issue certificate to Vino oil Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has threatened to shutdown industries and companies operating without Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificate in Anambra state. READ ALSO: Forex: SON charges Nosak on local sourcing of raw materials The Director-General of SON, Dr. Osita Aboloma, who…
-
2019: Ex-Minister, Dayo Adeyeye declares for Senate in Ekiti— 6th September 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A former Minister of Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, on Thursday, declared for Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to represent Ekiti South senatorial district in 2019. Adeyeye, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC shortly before the July 14 governorship election, in Ekiti State, due…
-
BoI harps on easy loans accessibility for SMEs— 6th September 2018
As part of its efforts in developing SMEs and engendering ease of doing business, the Bank of Industry (BoI) has said that easy loans are now accessible for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the country. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the BoI, Kayode Pitan, made this disclosure in Lagos, recently (actually today),…
-
Niger Govt. approves N60m relief package for flood victims— 6th September 2018
NAN Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, on Thursday approved the release of over N60 million for provision of relief materials for victims of flood in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state. He gave the approval when delegates from the communities submerged by flood visited him to solicit government assistance. The News Agency of Nigeria…
-
Entertainment
Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards— 6th September 2018
48-year-old model, Naomi Campbell arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit. English model, Naomi Campbell, took Nigerian singer, Wizkid, as her date to the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards, which held on Wednesday night in London. The 48-year-old model arrived at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Birth registration: Fraud control at entry point— 6th September 2018
Omoniyi Salaudeen It was a dream come true for Habibulahi Olalekan, an SSS student, when on his way back home after the close of school he met an aggressive team of itinerant marketers who cajoled him with some mouth-watering benefits to open a zero-saving account with one of the new generation banks in Lagos. He…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
The legality of Executive Orders— 5th September 2018
From where does the Nigerian President derive the authority to legislate, interpret and enforce laws, which Executive Orders and Proclamations are? Chris Akiri The other day, the Presidency announced, with gusto, that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed Executive Order 6 into law. I was miffed. Executive Order 6 means there have been five earlier Executive…
Columnists
-
Ember months: Insecurity playground— 6th September 2018
With the turn of events in the country, the rate of insecurity increased with the downturn of the economy, unemployment and social ills and injustice Ben Okezie I have noticed over the years that the coinage “Ember” which ordinarily refers to the last four great unpredictable months of the year which are September, October, November…
-
Osinbajo: Doublespeak on restructuring— 6th September 2018
Osinbajo does not seem to me like one who will be enamoured by power to recant his comments and do doublespeak on issues. Alvan Ewuzie Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came into office with a bagful of integrity. It has now come to light that former governor of Lagos State and leader of the ruling All…
-
Saraki, a declaration like no other— 6th September 2018
He showcased this conviction with the way he identified with young Nigerians… That Thursday Sheraton Hotel dialogue was a declaration like never before. Femi Adeoti His audience was deliberately selected. So also was his speech carefully crafted and targeted. He was convinced of his goal and desire for his listeners. He appears determined not to…
-
NTDC and enthroning culture of failure— 6th September 2018
I was under tremendous pressure to give the Folarin Coker-led NTDC leadership the much-needed breather to assess its work ethics and make necessary changes Frank Meke For a while, I deliberately took a leave on issues concerning our so-called tourism apex body, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). There were two major developments that led to…
-
Threat to Nigeria’s development: The 3 Rs— 6th September 2018
One’s religion should remain one’s private matter. It should play no role in the development of a nation or even individual expression of kindness. Newton Jibunoh I have often written about Nigeria’s issues, which we can all agree are numerous. Over time, I have come to realise that there are three R’s at the root…
-
Institutionalising war against corruption – New approaches to assets tracing and recovery (1)— 5th September 2018
Corruption in Nigeria is systemic, institutionalised and almost now a legalised norm in all strata of our life as a people. Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Today, I take excerpts from a paper I presented at the just concluded NBA Conference that held on August 29, 2018. The concept of institutionalization Institutionalisation encompasses putting into place machineries…
-
Encounter with Onwa GUO in Fujairah beyond Dubai— 5th September 2018
In his most accomplished evening years, the GUO emperor deserves some holidays and Onwa was going to have his ball Emma Okocha “The town of Nogales is divided by a fence: on the north side is the United States, and on the south side, Mexico. And the inhabitants on the northern side face lower crime rates,…
-
Grassroots farmers— 5th September 2018
Final entry from LEADERSHIP: “FG should identify grassroot (grassroots) farmers to achieve agenda” Ebere Wabara The first set of solecisms this week comes from LEADERSHIP of July 6, 2018, beginning from its front page: “…said that the bank’s fundamentals remain (remained) strong and virile….” “BBOG commends Buhari over (for) breaking fast with IDPs” “Didi’s parents…
-
Destiny and prayer ( 5)— 5th September 2018
One may not ultimately know his destiny this informs why divine effort aimed at getting one out of human predicament is needed. Nathan Uzorma Protus “Dear Brother in Christ, kindly publish this but not with my contact. I am a Christian and a good politician as well as an established business man from Anambra State….
-
Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada— 5th September 2018
As at 2017, there were over 11,000 Nigerian students in Canada. They hardly go back to Nigeria after graduation. Augustine O. Agbonsuremi Canada is the new destination for many Nigerian elite and their families. But Canada is tightening its immigration noose to prevent the influx of Nigerians and some other nationals who are obviously abusing…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply