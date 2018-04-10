The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks
10th April 2018 - Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms
10th April 2018 - Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members
10th April 2018 - Police mop up 200 prohibited arms in Delta
10th April 2018 - Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Bukar Mustapha
10th April 2018 - PCNI denies TY Danjuma’s alleged resignation
10th April 2018 - Trump cancels Peru trip for Syrian showdown
10th April 2018 - Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet
10th April 2018 - JUST IN: Ahead 2019 polls, Army bars officers from attending church services outside barracks
10th April 2018 - Buhari re-election may right previous wrongs – Students group
Home / National / Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks
SMUGGLERS Abeokuta

Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks

— 10th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Comptroller, Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sani Maidugu, has said smugglers have devised new means of concealing and transporting smuggled rice and other contrabands in cement trucks and containers.

Maidugu stated this on Tuesday in Abeokuta while briefing journalists on the seizure of 1,963 50kg bags of smuggled rice valued at N219, 593,000 made by men of the Command.

He noted that the seizure included bags of rice intercepted at various border points in the southwestern state.

Two trucks valued at N37 million, used by the suspected smugglers as means of conveyance, were also seized.

According to the Customs boss, the smugglers were intercepted in various locations within the Abeokuta axis of the Command, using trucks belonging to a cement company to conceal the contraband.

He explained that the driver of one of the cement trucks had loaded his truck with six hundreds bags of rice and covered it with tarpaulin to disguise it as a cement consignment.

In a separate operation, the cement truck driver used the empty container built on the truck to conceal and transport 600 bags of imported rice.

Maidugu added that the customs operatives who had gotten the hint of their illegal activities through intelligence, intercepted both trucks along Lagos-Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and would be charged to court, Maidugu said.

The Command also intercepted and seized smuggled 20 book-size, 8 coconut-size wraps and half sacks of Indian Hemp.

The Comptroller reiterated the Command’s readiness to tackle smuggling activity in the state.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SMUGGLERS Abeokuta

Smugglers now conceal rice, contraband items in cement trucks

— 10th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Comptroller, Ogun State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sani Maidugu, has said smugglers have devised new means of concealing and transporting smuggled rice and other contrabands in cement trucks and containers. Maidugu stated this on Tuesday in Abeokuta while briefing journalists on the seizure of 1,963 50kg bags of smuggled rice…

  • ROBBERS Bauchi

    Bauchi police kill 3 suspected armed robbers, recover cache of arms

    — 10th April 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The Bauchi State police command has shot dead three suspected armed robbers who, it said, were planning to attack unsuspecting members of the public. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, Kamal Datti Abubakar, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday, at the Command’s headquarters, while displaying a cache of prohibited,…

  • Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of 23 NPC members

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC). The request was contained in separate letters read by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki at plenary. President Buhari also sought the Senate’s approval to appoint Mr Festus Okoye as National…

  • PROHIBITED Delta

    Police mop up 200 prohibited arms in Delta

    — 10th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba In compliance to the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for commands to commence immediate mop up of prohibited firearms from civilian populace, the Delta State command said it has recovered 200 arms. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa told newsmen in Asaba that…

  • PLENARY Senate

    Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Bukar Mustapha

    — 10th April 2018

    NAN The Senate, on Tuesday, suspended plenary in honour of its member, late Sen. Mustapha Bukar, who died on April 4. Until his death, Sen. Bukar, 63, represented Katsina North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman Committee on Capital Market. Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, moved a motion for suspension…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share