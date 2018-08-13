SMEs and the challenge of access to capital

We believe that poor access to bank loans is one of the major constraints of our socio-economic development despite the vital roles of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in driving the economy.

We agree with Mr. Llenas when he said: “You don’t develop a nation when you lend money only to corporate organisations…” The truth of the matter is that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have their focus on only the abysmal two percent or less than 4 million of the Nigerian population of about 180 million, against the remaining 98 percent. We are of the view that lending to ordinary Nigerians who engage in productive businesses will largely grow the economy, and be more profitable than lending to a negligible few.

Statistics from the Nigeria Bank of Industry (BoI) reveal that there are more than 17 million SMEs not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and less than 7 percent of those registered have access to credit facilities.

This problem has also been highlighted by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). Also, the World Bank Group study stated that while formal SMEs contribute up to 60 percent of employment opportunities and 40 percent of the national income or GDP, without access to capital, many of them would languish, stagnate and collapse within one year of take off.

Under the prevailing situation, SMEs are less likely to obtain loans than large firms. Most of them will rely on internal funds or cash from friends and family to run their enterprises. The financing gap is even larger when micro and informal enterprises are taken into account. Approximately, most of the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in emerging markets lack access to credit. This reflects the situation in Nigeria.

Lack of access to bank loan is worsened by high interest rates, which at present hovers between 25 and 30 percent in some banks. In spite of this, the