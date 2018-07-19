– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - SMEs owners protest erratic power supply in Lagos
19th July 2018 - Lagosians groan as trucks continue to block Apapa-Oshodi expressway
19th July 2018 - Defection fever grips Senate
19th July 2018 - FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier
19th July 2018 - Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap
19th July 2018 - HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN
19th July 2018 - Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN
19th July 2018 - Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 77
19th July 2018 - Northern, southern leaders lament wanton killings
19th July 2018 - Etebo braces for tough Stoke City challenge
Home / Cover / National / SMEs owners protest erratic power supply in Lagos
PROTEST - ERRATIC POWER SUPPLY

SMEs owners protest erratic power supply in Lagos

— 19th July 2018

Oluwole Farotimi

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises business owners, under the aegis of Association of Shop Owners, Sura Complex on Lagos Island, yesterday, stormed the premises of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in Marina, to protest against poor and erratic power supply.

The aggrieved business owners, led by their Chairman, Mrs Bunmi Ann Ajayi, demanded that they have resolved henceforth to source electricity power from an Independent Power Project (IPP) and no are longer ready to do business with EKEDC.

The protesters brandished placards with inscriptions such as: “Sura Association say no to EKEDC, we want IPP,” “Stop EKEDC exploitation, IPP come to rescue us,” “We are tired of epileptic power supply, EKEDC stop disrupting our businesses,” FG save our businesses, give us IPP,” “Uninterrupted power supply is an illusion under EKEDC,” among others.

The protesters, who gathered at the entrance of the disco lamented that through the epileptic power supply from EKEDC, the over 1,000 shops in the shopping complex had virtually become empty as many business owners had left due to collapse of their businesses.

Speaking with newsmen, thereafter, Mrs Ajayi further lamented that EKEDC lacked efficient customer service and is only interested in forcing her members to pay “outrageous” electricity bills or be disconnected.

She added: “We came to protest to Eko Disco. We are small business people and electricity supply is so crucial to our businesses.

“In Sura Business Complex, we have over 1,000 shops but, if you come to the business complex now, the complex is half-occupied because people have been leaving as there is no power to do business.

“It is a multi-purpose business community where you have printers, where you have people in production and service industry so we have people who need constant and regular power supply.

“We realise that in Eko Disco, there is actually nothing like customer service.

“The only thing we get from Eko Disco is pay your bill, if you have outstanding, you have to pay or you are disconnected, that is the only conversation we have with Eko Disco in terms of explaining to them that how come we have two or three hours of power supply or some days we don’t have power supply at all.

“There is actually no solution to that,” Ajayi lamented.

Addressing the protesters, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc, Adeoye Fadeyi, said the issues at stake, which led to disconnection of customers could be resolved through dialogue.

He promised that the shopping complex would be immediately reconnected while the company would find time to resolve other issues at stake.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PROTEST - ERRATIC POWER SUPPLY

SMEs owners protest erratic power supply in Lagos

— 19th July 2018

Oluwole Farotimi Small and Medium Scale Enterprises business owners, under the aegis of Association of Shop Owners, Sura Complex on Lagos Island, yesterday, stormed the premises of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in Marina, to protest against poor and erratic power supply. The aggrieved business owners, led by their Chairman, Mrs Bunmi Ann Ajayi, demanded…

  • APAPA OSHODI EXPRESSWAY

    Lagosians groan as trucks continue to block Apapa-Oshodi expressway

    — 19th July 2018

    Lagos residents are calling on the state and Federal Government to beef up measures in solving the problem of constant gridlock on the entire stretch of the Apapa Oshodi Expressway. Motorists and commuters who ply Apapa-Oshodi Expressway are lamenting, blaming the gridlock on trucks which have taken over the entire six lanes of the highway;…

  • PDP leaders MEET Saraki, Tambuwal

    Defection fever grips Senate

    — 19th July 2018

    “When politician meet, they must discuss politics and how to improve on the standard of living of Nigerians. It will not be wrong to say that some issues were discussed. I do not know when Saraki and Baraje will publicly declare their defection. I cannot speak on that.” – PDP Spokesman Fred Itua, Abuja and…

  • NIGERIA AIR - NEW NATIONAL CARRIER

    FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier

    — 19th July 2018

    “It is a business, not a social service. The Nigerian government will not own more than 5 per cent maximum stake of the new national carrier,” added Sirika. Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government yesterday at the Farnborough Airshow in London unveiled the name of its new national carrier, as Nigeria Air. READ…

  • BOKO HARAM COMMANDER

    Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap

    — 19th July 2018

    Christopher Oji and Timothy Olarewaju, Maiduguri Boko Haram terrorist commander who spearheaded the kidnap of over 200 secondary schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014 and 21 other members of the group have been arrested. He was also responsible for over 50 suicide bombings within Maiduguri, Borno State, and Adamawa State, and the invasion of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share