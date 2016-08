By Olabisi Olaleye

As parts of driving faster internet penetration in the country, Airtel Nigeria would be offering offer customers affordable call and data tariff in addition to freebies.

This would be achieved under its repackaged Smart Trybe, a data bundle plan.

According to Airtel, the repackaged Smart Trybe offers 11k/sec rate to all networks in Nigeria.

Smart Trybe comes in three categories – Trybe Special Data, Trybe Night Browsing and Trybe Weekend. Customers can dial *312# to get on the package.

The SmartTrybe aimed at enhancing the youth’s access to a cheap data and call rates which comes gives with 1GB of data at N500 for 7 days, while subscribers on the Trybe Night Browsing get 500MB data to browse between 12:00 am – 5:00 am with just N25, or recharge with N50 to browse from 12:00 am – 5:00 am with 1.5GB data. With Tyrbe Weekend customers enjoy 250 MB as well as 30 minutes free call to Airtel numbers.

Airtel Smart Trybe was launched on Friday, August 12, 2016 in Lagos with colourful event attended young people who embraced the irresistible package.

Some youths who attended the event noted that the company has continuously empowered young Nigerians by providing innovative telecommunication packages that empower youths to realize their full potentials and fulfil their dreams.