Slok, Kalu didn't get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court

Slok, Kalu didn’t get any financial benefit from Abia govt., banker tells court

— 7th March 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

A prosecution witness, Olusegun Adesomoju, in the on-going trial of a former governor, Dr.  Orji Uzor Kalu and two others over alleged fraud, on Tuesday, submitted that between August 16, 2001 and August 10, 2005, the defendants did not get any financial benefits  from Abia State Government or any other state governments in the country.

Adesomoju, who is a  Compliance Officer with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), made this known while being cross-examined before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court Lagos,  on Tuesday .

The witness was led in evidence, on Monday, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs and while testifying he tendered statement of account of Slok Nigeria Limited which is the third defendant in the trial as exhibits.

In the statement of account of Slok Nigeria Limited with FCMB, the witness identified  drafts deposited in the account between August 16, 2001 and August 10, 2005 which amount to millions of naira.

But under cross examination on Tuesday by the defendants’ counsel, led by Goddy Uche (SAN ), Kingsley Nwofo ( SAN ) and Joseph Ochu, Adesomoju admitted that the account of the third defendant with FCMB was active and trading account.

He said he was only in court to tender document being a Compliance Bfficer of the bank.

The witness had earlier, in his testimony,  told the court that Slok Nigeria Limited ‘s account was formerly with the defunct First Inland Bank before it was acquired by FCMB  and under cross examination he admitted that he neither account officer of the defendants   nor ever worked with First Inland Bank.

“According to the statement of account of the third defendant, I tendered before this court, the depositors of the drafts I mentioned were not stated between the period I mentioned as well, no state government, not to mention Abia State Government, deposited money into the account of the defendant.

“The defendant’s account is active and trading account, the drafts mentioned were not only the transactions in the account during that period,  there were many transactions but am not involved because I was neither the account officer nor official of First Inland Bank then.

“Regarding this case, I never made any statement to EFCC, I only received a subpoena to appear in court and produce the statement of account of the third defendant (Slok) in my  bank”, he said.

Another prosecution witness, Oladipo Ayoola, was also led in Evidence in Chief by the prosecution

Ayoola, a Compliance Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), also tendered statement of account of Slok Nigeria Limited with the bank as exhibits  but under cross examination, he admitted that he knew nothing about the account.

The witness submitted that he was only in court to tendered documents on behalf his banks.

Udeh Jones Udeogu is the second defendant in the trial, further has been fixed for today by Justice Idris.

 

