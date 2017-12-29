Slkay’s new song, FABU, makes waves

With a potential to reach the topmost rung of the success ladder, Lawal Bolaji, known as Slkay, is leaving no stone unturned to give his fans the best as a musician.

This he has further proved with his latest work entitled, FABU produced and mixed-mastered by Dre-sticks. The representation and lyrical contents of FABU have to do with normal street story telling, which is definitely a sharp departure from other un-researched songs that are common in the industry.

While describing his genre of music as “Afrocentric hip-hop”, Slkay has performed on the same stage with the likes of Danny Young, Clever Jay, Terry G, Konga, and Sean Tero among others. Of course, his role models and sources of inspiration include American R&B star, Boyz 2 men, 2face and Tiwa Savage.

A graduate of Computer Science from Ajayi Crowther University, Slkay started his musical career professionally in 2007. He later signed onto a record label in 2011 but left in 2014 for a sojourn in South Africa, where he signed onto another label before returning to Nigeria in 2017. Since then, he has resumed fully his career as an artiste under the label of Sound So Simple Entertainment.

SIkay’s musical career has taken him to countries like South Africa, Swaziland and Ghana, where he met several music promoters, artistes’ managers and fellow musicians.

With his modest achievements as a songwriter and singer, SIkay’s ultimate ambition is to serve as a role model for other up and coming artistes. “Through hard work, persistence and determination, I want to set up a music institution for up and coming artistes who have genuine passion for music,” he says.