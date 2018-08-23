– The Sun News
Home / National / Slain clerics: CAN insists FG must rejig Nigeria’s security system 
CAN

Slain clerics: CAN insists FG must rejig Nigeria’s security system 

— 23rd August 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja
Following the gruesome murder of two Christian clerics, late Rev. Fr Michael Akawu of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Parish, Dobi village near Gwagwalada, Abuja, and late Rev. Hosea Akuchi of Nasara Baptist Church in Guguwa near Rigasa in Kaduna, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has insisted that Federal Government must disengage the current service chiefs and reorganize Nigeria’s security system for efficiency.
CAN President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, said in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, that Nigeria’s security situation has become reprehensible, unacceptable and condemnable.
He said: “Nowhere is safe and secured in Nigeria anymore. Terrorists, rampaging Fulani herdsmen, killer bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other hoodlums have risen against Nigerians and security agencies seem helpless.”
He suggested that security agencies invest more on intelligence gathering with a view to preventing many of the crimes that are being committed.
He however commiserated with Catholic Church and the Nigerian Baptist Convention over the demise of the clerics who were killed by some unknown gunmen in Abuja and Kaduna State respectively.
CAN thus demanded unconditional release of the wife of slain Kaduna cleric, Talatu Akuchi, who was abducted alongside her husband and the abductors demanding N5 million ransom.
It prayed to God to comfort and console affected churches and immediate families of the deceased clerics with a fortitude to bear the loss.
