Skykrest Academy promises to produce sports stars

Romanus Ugwu,Abuja

The Proprietress of Skykrest Academy, Hajia Kikelomo Kasim, has expressed confidence that her Academy would, in no distance time, produce the much needed replacement for Nigeria’s aging sportsmen and women.

Mrs Kasim, who gave the assurance during the maiden edition of the school’s Inter House sports last weekend in Abuja, promised that she would host the next edition at the National stadium Abuja.

Asked her biggest motivation in organising the event, she said: “I am aware that sports contribute to the development of sound minds and body in children. Everything about school is not academics all the time and as the saying goes, all works and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

“We organised this event to explore the talents in the children and as we can see, there are promising future sportsmen and sportswomen here to replace our athletes and footballers. Having discovered these talents, we will then embark on the mission to nurture them to stardom. The combination of academics and sports would certainly put them above their peers and secure their future.

“I saw the commendable zeal to participate in sports in the children and I want to promise them that we will not relent in our efforts to nurture them into stars that can make impact at the global stage.

“We have come a very long, rough road to attain this enviable height. This is the maiden edition of the Inter House sports but promise that the subsequent editions will certainly be bigger and better than this. I want to assure you that next year’s edition will take place at the National Stadium,” she promised.”

The Patron of the school and father of the Proprietress, Major Ibrahim Adebayo Adedeji (retd), commended the spirit of the participant, stressing that the event awakened memories his days as a sportsman.

“We started like them as kids and rose to become the sports captain in football, table tennis and athletics. Even while I was in the Army, I was still one of the sports captains. I know that it is better to catch them young.

“We have lost it in Nigerian sports and it can never be the same again. The dedication, trust, willingness to work and commitment are no longer what it used to be. My advice to the participants is to keep the spirit burning,” he said.

While the Suleiman House (Red) won the highest number of points, polling a total number of 414 points, the Kasim House (Blue) finished first runners-up with 408 points, the Awalu House (Yellow) finished second runners-up with 362 points, leaving the Adedeji House (Green) with 170 points in the last position.

The highpoints of the event was the presentation of awards to important dignitaries, trophies and medals to the participants and pupils.