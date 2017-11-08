The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid
8th November 2017 - Army destroy 46 oil bunker sites in Niger Delta
8th November 2017 - SGF denies extension of NDDC Board
8th November 2017 - Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. delegation visits Gulak, commiserates with people
8th November 2017 - Potentials in real estate market untapped- Adefarasin
8th November 2017 - Anguish as victims of Plateau latest attack are buried
8th November 2017 - The Sun reporter nominated for 2017 Golden Pen Award
8th November 2017 - I was never attacked in my constituency, says Hon. Kurfi
8th November 2017 - Trump administration tightens sanctions against Cuba
8th November 2017 - How to get rid of groundhogs
Home / Business / Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid

Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid

— 8th November 2017

Sky has warned it could close down Sky News if it proves a sticking point with regulators in its £11.7bn takeover by Murdoch-owned 21st Century Fox.

The threat to review the future of the news channel if a deal is blocked was made in a submission by Sky to the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

The body is undertaking a six-month investigation into whether Fox’s purchase of the remaining 61pc of Sky it does not already own would limit media plurality and affect broadcasting standards.

Sky said the competition watchdog should not “simply assume the continued provision of Sky News and its current contribution to plurality absent the transaction”.

The broadcaster warned it “would likely be prompted to review the position in the event that the continued provision of Sky News in its current form unduly impeded merger or other corporate opportunities available in ­relation to Sky’s broader business”.

Its shares tumbled 1pc yesterday, to close at 930p, wiping more than £160m off its market capitalisation.

The CMA was asked to launch the investigation by Culture Secretary Karen Bradley in September, in a surprise move which saw the Government effectively overrule Ofcom .

The media regulator had conducted its own three-month probe earlier this year, finding there were grounds to refer the deal to the CMA for scrutiny over media plurality but not over broadcasting standards.

In its comments to the CMA, Sky said, as regards to whether its takeover by 21st Century Fox would harm broadcasting standards, “there would have to be something in the nature of [Fox’s] corporate governance that gave rise to an identifiable risk of it degrading Sky’s existing procedures such as to create an ‘identifiable risk in terms of broadcast standards compliance'”.

It said the CMA should place “significant weight” on Ofcom’s findings that both 21st Century Fox and Sky’s records of compliance are “‘good’ and ‘in line with other broadcasters'”.

Earlier this week, though, Ofcom ruled that 21st Century Fox-owned Fox News channel had in fact twice breached UK broadcasting impartiality rules, before being pulled from airwaves in August.

Signs that 21st Century Fox’s optimism is waning over whether the deal will complete emerged on Monday, with reports that it had held talks with Disney to sell its stake in Sky, among other assets.

Analysts at Liberum said the discussions could be seen as a sign that it was “less confident” that it would gain regulatory approval from the UK Government for its Sky deal, and “may scrap its bid”.

Should the deal fail, it would be the second time a Murdoch takeover of Sky is scuppered, with its earlier attempt, in 2015 under the News Corp banner, falling through amid political fallout from the phone hacking scandal.

(Source: Telegraph)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid

— 8th November 2017

Sky has warned it could close down Sky News if it proves a sticking point with regulators in its £11.7bn takeover by Murdoch-owned 21st Century Fox. The threat to review the future of the news channel if a deal is blocked was made in a submission by Sky to the UK Competition and Markets Authority….

  • Army destroy 46 oil bunker sites in Niger Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Army said it had destroyed 46 illegal bunker sites in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers at the just-concluded Exercise Crocodile Smile II. Col. Aminu Iliyasu, Spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said in a statement that several wooden boats and barges loaded with huge quantity of crude oil were seized. Iliyasu…

  • SGF denies extension of NDDC Board

    — 8th November 2017

    The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha has denied an alleged extension of the present board of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC). He was reacting to Senate’s resolve to investigate the allegation, made by Sen. Emmanuel Paulker (PDP Bayelsa ). The SGF reaction came in a letter signed…

  • Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. delegation visits Gulak, commiserates with people

    — 8th November 2017

    An Adamawa Government delegation on Wednesday visited Gulak town to commiserate with the people over Monday’s insurgents’ attack which led to loss of two lives and property. The delegation led by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ahmad Sajoh, assured the people of government’s commitment to the protection of lives and property. “The governor…

  • Anguish as victims of Plateau latest attack are buried

    — 8th November 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Victims of midnight attack in Diyan Village, in Rim District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State were Wednesday buried in common grave as anguish took over the mood in the community. Survivors and relations painfully watched the remains of their loved ones laid side by side in one grave….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share