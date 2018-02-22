The Sun News
Skills acquisition: ITF seeks collaboration with NGF to empower Nigerians

Skills acquisition: ITF seeks collaboration with NGF to empower Nigerians

— 22nd February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, has solicited the collaboration of Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) in providing requisite skills acquisition to indigents Nigerians.

Ari disclosed this, on Thursday, in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during the graduation ceremony and distribution of start-up packs to 500 Plateau youths who participated in the 2017 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), held at Crest Hotel Jos.

According to Ari, “I commend the governors that have so far equipped trainees in their states with start-up packs to commence businesses in their field of endeavour. We want to urge all States Governors and other office holders to follow the examples of their colleagues if the objectives of empowering their citizens with skills acquisition will meet the expected objectives. It is our desire to partner with all governors in country in the area of job and wealth creation to tackle the endemic poverty that has set our people back.”

He said that ITF trained and empowers 300 Plateau youths with start-up packs while the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong took responsibility of 200 additional trainees and caution them against the selling of equipment provided them to start their businesses.

He said over 11, 000 youths drawn across the 36 states of the Federation and FCT benefited from the 2017 training  programme geared towards job and wealth creation to boost a friendly economic atmosphere for business to strive.

Ari continued, “I want to caution the beneficiaries, that the start-up packs presented to you are of high standard and therefore cost the ITF several millions of naira to procure. Do not contemplate selling any of the items presented to you.

“Please, go out and prove to the world that the 3 months you endured were worth the while. Your destiny is in your own hands, do not toy with it.”

Ari said the trainees who were carefully selected based on their potential value and trained in tailoring and fashion design, welding, fabrication, plumbing and pipe-fitting are expected to start their own businesses with the equipment presented to them.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said posterity would judge the beneficiaries who decided to abandon the skills acquired and sell the equipment provided.

In the words of Governor Lalong, “You will be doing harm to yourself if you decided to sell these equipment and abandoned the training you have acquired. There is no job anywhere in the world, today you have been given a job and you will do the state proud and your parents if you open your shops and and become employer of labour.”

