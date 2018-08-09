Skilled workforce critical to national devt. – Dogara

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday, said a skilled and resilient workforce is critical in tackling socio-economic and technological challenges confronting the country.

Dogara stated this in Abuja while declaring open a public hearing on a bill for an “Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Public Administrators of Nigeria (CIPAN).”

READ ALSO: Daura to remain under house arrest –Presidency

He noted that the proposed institute is expected to play critical roles in the country’s developmental efforts by enhancing human capital and ethical reorientation among those holding administrative positions.

According to him, “in 2017, Nigeria was ranked 114 out of 130 economies in the Global Human Capital Index by the World Economic Forum.”