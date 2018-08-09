– The Sun News
DOGARA

Skilled workforce critical to national devt. – Dogara

— 9th August 2018

Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday, said a skilled  and resilient workforce is critical  in tackling socio-economic and technological challenges  confronting the country.

Dogara stated this in Abuja while declaring open a public hearing on a bill for an “Act to establish the Chartered Institute of Public Administrators of Nigeria (CIPAN).”

READ ALSO: Daura to remain under house arrest –Presidency

He noted that the proposed institute is expected to play critical roles in the country’s developmental efforts by enhancing human capital and ethical reorientation among those holding administrative positions.

According to him, “in 2017, Nigeria was ranked 114 out of 130 economies in the Global Human Capital Index by the World Economic Forum.”

 

