The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun
9th April 2018 - APC grants resignation waivers to top national, state officials
9th April 2018 - FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025
9th April 2018 - AAUA students ground Akure, protest hike in tuition
9th April 2018 - Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe
9th April 2018 - Customs generates N4b in Kano, Jigawa borders
9th April 2018 - Journalist petitions Police over threat to life by Gov Bello’s Chief of Staff
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari seeks waivers to allow Oyegun, others re-contest
9th April 2018 - Johnson, Le Drian discuss alleged Syrian chemical attack
9th April 2018 - China opposed to international sanctions against Russia
Home / National / Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun
CULTISTS Ogun

Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun

— 9th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

At least six persons, including a policeman, were reportedly killed, between Sunday and Monday, in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, when suspected cult members clashed with members of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC).

Several persons were equally reported to have sustained injuries in the fracas.

Daily Sun learnt that the clash occurred during a ‘Thank You Tour’ of Ijebu North Local Government Area by the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu.

Osinbajo to visit Onitsha for MSME Business Clinic

It was also gathered that the fight, which claimed the lives of four unknown suspected cultists and one OPC member, threw Ijebu Igbo comunity into panic.

Meanwhile, the deadly clash spilled over to Monday when two policemen were shot, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

But a source in the town who spoke on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that the clash was as result of the age long animosity between the cult group and the OPC.

According to the source, the OPC members had three months ago, killed a leader of the cult group, the action which had pitted the group against the OPC group.

The source added that members of the slain cultist, however, spotted the OPC member responsible for the killing at Senator Kashamu’s rally.

He stated further that the cult group trailed the OPC group in the senator’s tour to Oke Sopen area of Ijebu Igbo, where it engaged the group in a serious gun battle.

The police, in the state, confirmed the incident on Sunday, but said only three persons died in the clash.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, informed our correspondent that a suspected cultist belonging to the Aiye Confraternity, an OPC member and a Police Inspector, lost their lives in the skirmish.

He said normalcy had since returned to the town, adding the Area Commander of Ijebu Ode had been directed by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, to move to Ijebu Igbo and ensure maintenance of law and order.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CULTISTS Ogun

Six killed as cultists, OPC members clash in Ogun

— 9th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta At least six persons, including a policeman, were reportedly killed, between Sunday and Monday, in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, when suspected cult members clashed with members of the O’odua Peoples Congress (OPC). Several persons were equally reported to have sustained injuries in the fracas. Daily Sun learnt that the clash occurred during a…

  • APC resignation WAIVERS Oyegun

    APC grants resignation waivers to top national, state officials

    — 9th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday granted resignation waivers to the National Working Committee (NWC) and other executive officers of the party at state and ward levels in order to remain in office and re-contest. The APC constitution had stipulated that any officer wishing to re-contest a…

  • EHINARE UNIVERSAL

    FG to achieve Universal Health Coverage target by 2025

    — 9th April 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Ministry of Health has commenced arrangements to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2025, by committing to institute mandatory contributory health insurance scheme for all persons who earn an income, whether formal or Informal, and a fund to cover the vulnerable. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made…

  • AAUA protest

    AAUA students ground Akure, protest hike in tuition

    — 9th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Students of Ondo State Government-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), on Monday, took to the streets in Akure, the state capital, to protest against the sudden hike in their tuition fees. The students numbering over 1,000 barricaded major roads in the state capital, thereby preventing vehicular and human movements for several hours….

  • Buhari 2019: God has answered our prayers – PDP scribe

    — 9th April 2018

    Madugba Agaju, Katsina National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, has reacted to the reported decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 saying that, ‘God has answered our prayers.’ Tsauri explained to Daily Sun in an interview, on Monday, in Katsina that, “The President’s decision is a…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share