Six feared killed in Benue. police confirm four

— 15th September 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than six persons including a retired Major have been feared killed in Ogobia town, Ugboju community of Otukpo Local Government following a crisis which rocked the area.

Daily Sun gathered from sources in the area that the crisis was ignited by two brothers of same mother, Ijachi Udeh and Benjamin Udeh. Ijachi, is said to be a member of the All Progressives Party (APC) while his brother, Benjamin belongs to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ijachi was at a time, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area for one year. Ijachi and Benjamin are said to be in control of two halves of Ogobia town but each of them seeking to outdo the other and be in total control of the area.

Trouble allegedly started when Ijachi came into Ogobia town Wednesday night with his supporters in a Hilux vehicle shooting sporadically everywhere and killing three persons including a retired police officer said to be an ardent supporter of Benjamin in the process.

But in a reprisal, Benjamin’s supporters were said to have mobilized and stormed Ogobia town on Thursday killing three people including retired Major Ebute Ugbo who was allegedly slaughtered and burnt inside his car.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu who said four persons were killed in the mayhem that one of the masterminds of the crisis, Benjmain had been arrested while Ijachi was still on the run at the time of filing this report.

Yamu who noted that policemen had been drafted to the area to maintain law and order said investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the crisis said it may not be unconnected with the issues between the two brothers which had been on for some years now.

