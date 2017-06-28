The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Six arrested in Europe-wide anti-Islamic State sweep
28th June 2017 - Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump’s business partner
28th June 2017 - Nigeria, Italy collaborate on military, defence cooperation
28th June 2017 - Group warns FCT residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse
28th June 2017 - Yemeni PM declares state of emergency over cholera outbreak
28th June 2017 - UAE envoy to Russia threatens ‘goodbye Qatar’ sanctions
28th June 2017 - Myanmar govt defends detention of journalists
28th June 2017 - Brazilian president denounces corruption charges
28th June 2017 - 470 APC, PDP, PPA, LP members defect t APGA in Atani
28th June 2017 - Maersk working on recovery plan after cyber attack
Home / National / Six arrested in Europe-wide anti-Islamic State sweep

Six arrested in Europe-wide anti-Islamic State sweep

— 28th June 2017

Six suspected followers of the Islamic State terrorist group have been arrested in Spain, Britain and Germany in a joint operation, Spanish Police said on Wednesday.

Four people were arrested in Palma de Mallorca, while one each was arrested in the central English City of Birmingham and the western German City of Dortmund.

The man arrested in Birmingham, which is considered a focal point for the Islamist scene in Britain, is 44 years old. Britain has been rocked by deadly terrorist attacks in London and Manchester this year.

In Germany, the Office of Criminal Investigation for the state of North Rhine Westphalia was involved in the operation that led to the Dortmund arrest.

The group is believed to belong to the same cell, according to the investigators.

They are suspected of glorifying holy war in radical video messages and of supporting suicide attacks in Europe. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Six arrested in Europe-wide anti-Islamic State sweep

— 28th June 2017

Six suspected followers of the Islamic State terrorist group have been arrested in Spain, Britain and Germany in a joint operation, Spanish Police said on Wednesday. Four people were arrested in Palma de Mallorca, while one each was arrested in the central English City of Birmingham and the western German City of Dortmund. The man…

Share

  • Indonesia imposes travel ban on Trump’s business partner

    — 28th June 2017

    Indonesian authorities have imposed a travel ban on tycoon and politician, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building resorts to be managed by Trump hotels, over an investigation into allegations he threatened a prosecutor via a text message. A spokesman at the immigration directorate said on Wednesday that Tanoesoedibjo has been given a 20-day overseas travel ban…

    Share

  • Nigeria, Italy collaborate on military, defence cooperation

    — 28th June 2017

    Nigeria and Italy will soon finalise a draft technical agreement on military and defence cooperation and operations, the Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali has said. The minister said this when he met with that country’s Minister of Defence, Madam Roberta Pinnoti, in Rome, on Monday. A copy of the minister speech was made available, in Abuja,…

    Share

  • Group warns FCT residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

    — 28th June 2017

    The President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Rights, Mr. Williams Osaze, on Monday, advised residents of FCT against indiscriminate dumping of refuse. Osaze gave the call in an interview, in Abuja. He said that the advice became necessary considering the harmful effects of refuse on human health as well as ensuring environmental cleanliness and…

    Share

  • Yemeni PM declares state of emergency over cholera outbreak

    — 28th June 2017

    Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid Bin Daghr on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in health sectors in the provinces of Abyan, Aden, Lahij, Dhale, and Shabwah. He also urged the rapid reporting of cases. Bin Daghr asked local authority leaders to be highly prepared to monitor and control cholera cases in hospitals and health…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share