– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, satellite town around Onitsha closed
14th September 2018 - Enugu CP lauds residents for defying IPOB’s sit-at-home order
14th September 2018 - IMF pledges support to Kenya as $989 standby deal expires
14th September 2018 - Uganda dispatches teams to contain anthrax outbreak
14th September 2018 - Funeral for wife of ex-Pakistan PM Sharif draws huge crowds
14th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Markets, banks, schools shut down in Onitsha
14th September 2018 - Corruption fight: Buhari boxing the air – SDP chieftain
14th September 2018 - Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket
14th September 2018 - Political rumbles in Lagos State
14th September 2018 - Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks
Home / National / Sit-at-home: Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, satellite town around Onitsha closed
CLOSED

Sit-at-home: Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, satellite town around Onitsha closed

— 14th September 2018

The popular Upper Iweka and Lagos Park were also deserted while banks also remained closed.

– Compliance poor, says police

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The ever busy Old Motor Spare Parts Market, Ugwuagba Obosi, Building Materials International Market, Ogidi, Old and New Motor Spare Markets, Nkpor, and Nkpor Main market all remained shut in compliance with the IPOB ordered sit-at-home protest.

READ ALSO: IPOB insists on sit-at-home Friday

Entrance to the Onitsha Main Market closed

The roving reporter who visited all the locations met empty markets with the gates remaining shut. Some little children whose residential houses are located close to the markets turned the entrance of the markets into a quick fix football field.

Football game in session at the Old motor spare parts market Obosi

 

Dennis Memorial Grammar School, DMGS, Onitsha closed

 

Old motor spare parts market ugwuagba Obosi closed

 

Onitsha-Owerri road deserted

Though roadside and street traders selling food items were open, schools within these areas remained deserted as some teachers that went to school didn’t see any pupil or students to teach and they had to hurriedly return home.

The popular Upper Iweka and Lagos Park were also deserted while banks also remained closed.

Trekking mode was also activated in most areas visited as commercial buses refused to ply the roads even as most traders who stayed at home formed circles and engaged in drinking spree downing bottles of beer.

READ ALSO: Beer, cigarette industries workers jittery over FG’s duty hike

Security agents in truck loads were seen patrolling major roads while unconfirmed reports indicated that some sympathizers of the pro Biafra group who wanted to lit bonfires and block the road earlier in the morning were dispersed by security agents.

Meanwhile the Anambra State Police Command said compliance to the sit –at-home order by IPOB was poor as people, commuters and traders are seen going about their lawful businesses without harassment or intimidation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed in an update released in the afternoon said  the Command has deployed adequate securities to all nooks and crannies of the State including critical government installations while undercover operatives were also deployed to gather intelligence.

Haruna disclosed that enhanced visibility patrols and Joint show of Force of all security agencies within the neighborhood and highways are ongoing while all major entries and exit routes in the State are well secured.

He said the Commissioner of Police CP Garba Baba Umar is in the field to assess levels of security deployment in the State.

READ ALSO: IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

Anambra State Commissioner of Police Garba Umar with other senior officers stepping out to monitor security strategies

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CLOSED

Sit-at-home: Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, satellite town around Onitsha closed

— 14th September 2018

The popular Upper Iweka and Lagos Park were also deserted while banks also remained closed. – Compliance poor, says police Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The ever busy Old Motor Spare Parts Market, Ugwuagba Obosi, Building Materials International Market, Ogidi, Old and New Motor Spare Markets, Nkpor, and Nkpor Main market all remained shut in compliance with…

  • enugu

    Enugu CP lauds residents for defying IPOB’s sit-at-home order

    — 14th September 2018

    NAN The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has applauded the residents for defying the order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sit-at-home. Danmallam gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu after he led other sister security agencies to monitor…

  • ONITSHA

    Sit-at-home: Markets, banks, schools shut down in Onitsha

    — 14th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha There was full compliance in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, to the sit-at-home order declared, for Friday, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in protest against killings, arrest, detention of members and against the Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 in South-East zone. All the markets, streets shops, banks, schools…

  • CORRUPTION

    Corruption fight: Buhari boxing the air – SDP chieftain

    — 14th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a presidential aspirant, John Dara, has described President Muhammedu Buhari’s fight against corruption as merely ‘boxing the air.’ Dara, who contested the 2011 presidential election, stated this, on Friday, when he picked the SDP nomination form at the party’s secretariat, in Abuja. When…

  • ZAMFARA

    Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks

    — 14th September 2018

    NAN The Zamfara government on Friday sent a five-man delegation to Badarawa Community in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the community on the latest bandit attacks in the town. On Sept. 12, gunmen unleashed another deadly attack on Badarawa community, killing 11 people and wounding 24 others. Zamafara has…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]