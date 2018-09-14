Sit-at-home: Obosi, Nkpor, Ogidi, satellite town around Onitsha closed

The popular Upper Iweka and Lagos Park were also deserted while banks also remained closed.

– Compliance poor, says police

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The ever busy Old Motor Spare Parts Market, Ugwuagba Obosi, Building Materials International Market, Ogidi, Old and New Motor Spare Markets, Nkpor, and Nkpor Main market all remained shut in compliance with the IPOB ordered sit-at-home protest.

The roving reporter who visited all the locations met empty markets with the gates remaining shut. Some little children whose residential houses are located close to the markets turned the entrance of the markets into a quick fix football field.

Though roadside and street traders selling food items were open, schools within these areas remained deserted as some teachers that went to school didn’t see any pupil or students to teach and they had to hurriedly return home.

The popular Upper Iweka and Lagos Park were also deserted while banks also remained closed.

Trekking mode was also activated in most areas visited as commercial buses refused to ply the roads even as most traders who stayed at home formed circles and engaged in drinking spree downing bottles of beer.

Security agents in truck loads were seen patrolling major roads while unconfirmed reports indicated that some sympathizers of the pro Biafra group who wanted to lit bonfires and block the road earlier in the morning were dispersed by security agents.

Meanwhile the Anambra State Police Command said compliance to the sit –at-home order by IPOB was poor as people, commuters and traders are seen going about their lawful businesses without harassment or intimidation.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed in an update released in the afternoon said the Command has deployed adequate securities to all nooks and crannies of the State including critical government installations while undercover operatives were also deployed to gather intelligence.

Haruna disclosed that enhanced visibility patrols and Joint show of Force of all security agencies within the neighborhood and highways are ongoing while all major entries and exit routes in the State are well secured.

He said the Commissioner of Police CP Garba Baba Umar is in the field to assess levels of security deployment in the State.