– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Markets, banks, schools shut down in Onitsha
14th September 2018 - Corruption fight: Buhari boxing the air – SDP chieftain
14th September 2018 - Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket
14th September 2018 - Political rumbles in Lagos State
14th September 2018 - Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks
14th September 2018 - A case for sacrificial leadership
14th September 2018 - Salvador urges supporters to register with APC
14th September 2018 - IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos
14th September 2018 - Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate
14th September 2018 - Nigeria has over 22m housing deficit – Oyewole
Home / Cover / National / Sit-at-home: Markets, banks, schools shut down in Onitsha
ONITSHA

Sit-at-home: Markets, banks, schools shut down in Onitsha

— 14th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

There was full compliance in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, to the sit-at-home order declared, for Friday, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in protest against killings, arrest, detention of members and against the Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 in South-East zone.

All the markets, streets shops, banks, schools were shut at Onitsha and its environs to the sit-at-home order.

Our correspondent, who monitored the exercise, observed that Onitsha Main Market and others major markets in the city were deserted as young boys were seen playing football on the streets, roads and parks in the markets.

A security man at the Main Market who gave his name as Ejike said that the market was opened for business based on the government directive that every market, schools should be opened but noted that traders shunned the market.

READ ALSO: Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket

There was skeletal vehicular movement  in the city as only few commercial tricycle operators were seen on the road while the buses and lorries were not seen on the roads as there was no vehicle coming in or going out of Onitsha through the River Niger Bridge at the of filing this report.

However, security operatives were observed patrolling the roads and streets to ensure peace and order as well as to prevent acts capable of causing a breach of the peace in the area.

A leader of the joint security patrol team, who declined to be named, said that they arrest two hoodlums as they were robbing passersby at Marine Area of Onitsha, saying that there was an incident of robbing by hoodlums at Ochanja market.

The officer said that some hoodlums wanted to hijack the exercise to loot and rob innocent citizens and promised to come down on them, stressing that the city was generally calm and peaceful.

There was also heavy security at bridgehead Onitsha apparently to forestall any breakdown of law and order by IPOB members who might come out on the road to stop vehicular movements along the expressway.

A trader, Mr. Obiora Nede, said that he obeyed the sit-at-home order on his own volition because of what is happening in the country where, he claimed, the people of South East have been turned to slaves, due to high level of marginalisation and intimidation by the government in power.

READ ALSO: Political rumbles in Lagos State

“They announced that we should go to market and open the market but no trader came out today because we are tired of being in this country and wanted our own sovereign state.

“The level of intimidation, harassment and marginalisation meted on the people of Ndigbo is too high that we cannot contain again, we want the international community to come to our aid before they wipe out our generation in this country,” Nede stated.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ONITSHA

Sit-at-home: Markets, banks, schools shut down in Onitsha

— 14th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha There was full compliance in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, to the sit-at-home order declared, for Friday, by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in protest against killings, arrest, detention of members and against the Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 in South-East zone. All the markets, streets shops, banks, schools…

  • CORRUPTION

    Corruption fight: Buhari boxing the air – SDP chieftain

    — 14th September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a presidential aspirant, John Dara, has described President Muhammedu Buhari’s fight against corruption as merely ‘boxing the air.’ Dara, who contested the 2011 presidential election, stated this, on Friday, when he picked the SDP nomination form at the party’s secretariat, in Abuja. When…

  • ZAMFARA

    Zamfara Govt. commiserates with community over attacks

    — 14th September 2018

    NAN The Zamfara government on Friday sent a five-man delegation to Badarawa Community in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, to commiserate with the community on the latest bandit attacks in the town. On Sept. 12, gunmen unleashed another deadly attack on Badarawa community, killing 11 people and wounding 24 others. Zamafara has…

  • Salvador

    Salvador urges supporters to register with APC

    — 14th September 2018

    Remi Adefulu Immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),  Lagos State Chapter, Moshood Salvador has called on his supporters to register with the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said it is necessary for them to register so they would be fully integrated into the party and be stakeholders with full rights and privileges….

  • Osinowo

    Lagos speaker endorses Ashafa’s opponent, Osinowo for Senate

    — 14th September 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has endorsed the lawmaker representing Kosofe State Constituency 1, Sikiru Osinowo, for the Lagos East senatorial district seat. Speaking yesterday at Osinowo’s formal declaration to contest the election, yesterday, Obasa described the four-time lawmaker as a competent and hardworking man, who has the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]