– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march
12th September 2018 - MASSOB wants United States of Biafra from Nigeria
12th September 2018 - ECOWAS renews commitment to combat, mitigate climate change
12th September 2018 - IPOB insists on sit-at-home Friday
12th September 2018 - 2 killed in Rivers cult war
12th September 2018 - Gudumbali: Head to roll in Army as COAS relocates to North East
12th September 2018 - No rift between Tinubu and I, says Ambode
12th September 2018 - Federal Fire Service inaugurates NIS Fire Station in FCT
12th September 2018 - Libya’s Tripoli airport closed again due to indiscriminate shelling – Ministry
12th September 2018 - Prisons decongestion: 205 inmates regain freedom in Kebbi, Sokoto
Home / National / Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march
SIT AT HOME

Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march

— 12th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets and roads of Onitsha, Anambra state on march to sensitize the public on the sit-at-home order it declared for Friday September 14, in protest against killings, arrests, and detention of members as well as against the Operation Python Dance 3 in the South-East.

READ ALSO: Biafra agitators raise the alarm over Operation Python Dance 3

The group in their numbers, comprising Lion Squad, a security outfit of the organization, and other members with Biafran flags, including young men, women and children, marched as they chanted solidarity songs. The men of the group went mostly shirtless, while others wore singlets and red shirts and black trousers with traditional Igbo caps.

They marched through Upper Iweka, Iweka road to Main Market, describing their demonstration as as show of force against Operation Python Dance 3 in the region, insisting that the people remain indoors on Friday.

The group caused gridlock along Iweka road as vehicles coming from Modebe and Fegge or Main Market were held for some time before continuing on their journey.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful said that the separatists “show of force” will continue in Asaba, Igweocha, Aba, Owerri, Abakaliki, Awka, Enugu, Umuahia and Orlu against the military Operation Python Dance 3.

READ ALSO: IPOB insists on sit-at-home Friday

“The show of force in the whole Biafra land is to tell the saboteurs and those who intends to do so to understand that they won’t go scot-free. We are ready and prepared for the sit-at-home on Friday general strike against Python Dance and those who intend to work against us,” he said.

However, state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, when contacted on the issue denied the IPOB sensitization march in Onitsha, saying:

“Onitsha and its environs are calm. For the avoidance of doubt, combined security forces are on joint patrols [with a] show of force presently in Onitsha,” the PPRO stated.

Meanwhile, a group known as Igbo Renaissance Forum has kicked against Operation Python Dance 3 in the Southeast as it said that the effect of Operation Python Dance 2 was still fresh in the minds of the people.

The International Coordinator of the forum Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka (Oyi of Oyi II) in a statement wondered why the federal government was aggravating the people of the South East.

Onwuka said: “As the intimidation and suppression continues, we want the international community to be aware that Nigeria has unfortunately descended into the dark and dangerous abyss of dictatorship and tyranny, and that the earlier there [are] concerted efforts from everyone to uproot it now before it grows tap roots, the best for everyone.”

READ ALSO: Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SIT AT HOME

Sit-at-home: IPOB storms Onitsha in road march

— 12th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) took to the streets and roads of Onitsha, Anambra state on march to sensitize the public on the sit-at-home order it declared for Friday September 14, in protest against killings, arrests, and detention of members as well as against the Operation Python Dance…

  • MASSOB

    MASSOB wants United States of Biafra from Nigeria

    — 12th September 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Chief Ralph Uwazurike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) said, oin Wednesday, that only the division of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria into six countries can bring lasting peace to Nigeria. MASSOB/BIM Leader for Anambra North, Damian Nzekwe, who…

  • WARNING

    IPOB insists on sit-at-home Friday

    — 12th September 2018

    Says no security agents, government can stop it Urges banks, schools, markets to remain closed Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Despite several warning and show of force by security agents in the South East against the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the group, on Wednesday, said that there was no going…

  • CULT

    2 killed in Rivers cult war

    — 12th September 2018

    Police rescue kidnap victim Tony John,  Port Harcourt Suspected Icelander cult members, on Wednesday,  invaded Omodu clan in Ubima, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State,  killing two suspected Deygbam cult members. The killing came barely a  month after the village administered traditional oath against cultists, kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminal elements. Village…

  • COAS

    Gudumbali: Head to roll in Army as COAS relocates to North East

    — 12th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has temporarily relocated to Gudambali, in Borno State, following the attack on a military base in the town, over the weekend. Gen. Buratai is in Gudumbali with some principal staff officers from Army Headquarters and Commanders to review Army operations in the region and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share