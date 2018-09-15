Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H

Some parents who took their wards to school were reportedly sent back. “I got angry when I drove into the school premises with my kids and was sent home by the teachers who simply told me, ‘we just came to register our presence and go home,’ reported one angry who did not want his name in print. “Why waste my precious time and fuel when they could have simply informed the pupils the previous day that they were not ready to teach them?,” he queried.

Bank customers resorted to using Automated Teller Machine (ATM) services in the absence of alternate banking services. The Anambra State secretariat provided skeletal services as many of its workers stayed away from work for fear of the unknown. Those of them who went to work did so at about 9am after they had monitored the situation and were sure of their safety. In Enugu, Ogbete Main Market Garriki and New Market were opened for business despite the sit-at-home order. The police had, earlier, urged Enugu residents to disregard the order and go about their normal businesses because they were ready to protect them should there be any molestation. Subsequently, a combined team of security agencies, on Wednesday embarked on patrol of some major streets in Enugu as part of efforts to forestall a possible break down of law and order. Traders at Mayo and Kenyatta Markets did not open for business as many shops remained closed for the greater part of the day and there was light traffic around the area. Civil servants went about their duties as if nothing happened. In Abakiliki a visit to Abakpa Market indicated that business activities were ongoing. At the popular Mechanic Village, many shops were opened for business even as some other commercial areas were on. The story is the same at Kpirikpiri Market. Schools, banks, and other public facilities were open for business activities. In Nsukka, residents ignored the order as they were seen as early as 6:00 a.m. going about their normal lawful businesses while banks, schools, market, shops and government offices opened for business. Also commercial motorcycles, bus drivers and tricycles were busy picking and dropping passengers at their destinations. A commercial bus driver who identified himself as Emmanuel Ugwuoke said his concern now is how to make money and pay the school fees of his two children who are resuming school on Monday. A civil servant, Mrs. Ndidiamaka Ozioko, said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country. “I think IPOB should join hands with others in the calls for restructuring of this country and preach to their members on how to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation. What we need in this country now is restructuring so as to achieve stronger economy and not tribal agitations to divide the country. A senior police officer in Nsukka Police Area Command, who doesn’t want his name in print, commended the residents of the area for obeying police directive to ignore the IPOB sit-at-home order and go about their normal businesses. Reacting on the level of compliance, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that the sit-at-home order recorded 85 percent success in “Biafra land of South-East and South-South states” and commended the people for obeying the order. “Abia, Imo, Anambra, Rivers recorded total compliance Delta, Bayelsa, Enugu and Ebonyi recorded 85% compliance with Enugu capital city and Abakaliki witnessing skeletal human presence, most of which are government staff,” he said. “In all the states, all markets were closed for the day. Saboteurs who asked the people to ignore IPOB must hide their face in shame. IPOB is the people and the people is IPOB.” But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police rated the level of compliance as poor “as people went about their lawful businesses without any disturbance.” He added that the Command had deployed adequate security measures in all nooks and crannies of the state, including critical government installations. Undercover operatives, he said, were also deployed to gather intelligence. In addition, there were enhanced joint security patrols within the neighbourhood and on highways. “All major entries and exit routes in the state were well secured. The Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar, went out to assess levels of security deployment in the state,” he said. READ ALSO: Banks, markets defy sit-at-home order in Umuahia