– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu
13th September 2018 - Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official
13th September 2018 - Zambian national stoned to death in S/Africa – Official
13th September 2018 - UN envoy launches new bid for peace in Yemen
13th September 2018 - Zimbabwe investigates s*xual harassment allegations against senior employees
13th September 2018 - Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady
13th September 2018 - President Mnangagwa calls for improved sanitation amid cholera outbreak
13th September 2018 - Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu
13th September 2018 - President Macron launches anti-poverty plan
13th September 2018 - FIBA World Cup: D’Tigress will do well in Spain — NBBF
Home / National / Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu
protection

Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu

— 13th September 2018

NAN

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has assured transporters and traders of adequate protection in their parks and markets before, during and after proposed sit-at-home.

Danmallam gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu during a meeting with commercial bus, tricycle and motorcycle unions as well as various traders’ unions and associations in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assurance came against the backdrop of the Sept. 14 sit-at-home order in the South-East by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

NAN gathered that the IPOB had earlier written to transporters and traders through their various unions to shut down their businesses while the group had posted bills of the sit-at-home threat in strategic locations in the South-East.

READ ALSO Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady

The commissioner urged members of the unions and associations to come out en mass and not to succumb to such threat and order by `unknown faceless group’.

According to him, there will be 24 hours, seven days security and surveillance before, during and after the said Sept. 14.

“The police in active collaboration with our sister security agencies will ensure quick deployment several hours before Sept. 14 to ensure your investments and other valuable are protected from these faceless hoodlums.

“We will be physically stationed in your places of business to ensure that anybody that tries to foment trouble will be picked up instantly,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, thanked them for their previous cooperation with security agencies in the state especially on the foiled last sit-at-home attempt on May 31.

“We are sincerely counting on your usual cooperation to rubbish this antic of mischief makers, who intend to misguide the public,’’ he said.

According to him, surveillance will be kept to ensure that those in this habit of creating panic/fear in the minds of law abiding members of the public are fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

“Please, if there is any threat in your places of business or when you move about on your legitimate business concerns, please call the command’s distress numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

“Also reach us through our social media platforms: @PoliceNg _Enugu (twitter page), Facebook page of nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand,’’ he said.

READ ALSO President Mnangagwa calls for improved sanitation amid cholera outbreak

Responding, Comrade Pius Ezeudo, one of the executives of tricycle union in Enugu, lauded the commissioner for the interface and assured him that his union members would definitely operate on Friday.

Ezeudo maintained that commercial tricycle riders could not afford the luxury of sit-at-home since most of them were riding under hire purchase schemes.

A union executive in New Market, Enugu, Mr Obi Onyenwa, assured the commissioner that the market as well as other markets in Enugu would be opened for business as well.

Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

protection

Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu

— 13th September 2018

NAN Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has assured transporters and traders of adequate protection in their parks and markets before, during and after proposed sit-at-home. Danmallam gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu during a meeting with commercial bus, tricycle and motorcycle unions as well as various traders’ unions and associations…

  • Lamis Benjamin

    Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN Nine people lost their lives while over 200 houses were destroyed and numerous farm lands washed out by flood in Gombe between May and August, an official has said. Mrs Lamis Benjamin, Deputy Director, Rescue and Rehabilitation, Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday. Lamis Benjamin said…

  • FIRST LADY EDO

    Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady

    — 13th September 2018

    The first lady told the women that affirmative action and the Beijing Declaration on women can only be achieved when women demonstrate the capacity to lead. Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎Wife of the Governor of Edo State and First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki,‎ yesterday gave a reason why her husband has increased the number of women…

  • ESCAPE

    Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN The Controller General of Prisons, Ahmed Ja’faru has presented commendation letters to six prison officers who foiled escape of two inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prisons on May 5. ASP Emeka Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State Command made the disclosure in a statement  in Enugu on Thursday….

  • NIGER REPUBLIC

    Flood: Niger Republic community seeks access to Nigeria

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN Gaya community in Niger Republic have appealed to Kebbi Government to allow them utilise the access road in Bagudu Local Government pending the repair of its bridge that was washed away by flood. The governor of Gaya city, Samaila Usman, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]