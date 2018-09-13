Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu— 13th September 2018
NAN
Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has assured transporters and traders of adequate protection in their parks and markets before, during and after proposed sit-at-home.
Danmallam gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu during a meeting with commercial bus, tricycle and motorcycle unions as well as various traders’ unions and associations in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assurance came against the backdrop of the Sept. 14 sit-at-home order in the South-East by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
NAN gathered that the IPOB had earlier written to transporters and traders through their various unions to shut down their businesses while the group had posted bills of the sit-at-home threat in strategic locations in the South-East.
The commissioner urged members of the unions and associations to come out en mass and not to succumb to such threat and order by `unknown faceless group’.
According to him, there will be 24 hours, seven days security and surveillance before, during and after the said Sept. 14.
“The police in active collaboration with our sister security agencies will ensure quick deployment several hours before Sept. 14 to ensure your investments and other valuable are protected from these faceless hoodlums.
“We will be physically stationed in your places of business to ensure that anybody that tries to foment trouble will be picked up instantly,’’ he said.
The commissioner, however, thanked them for their previous cooperation with security agencies in the state especially on the foiled last sit-at-home attempt on May 31.
“We are sincerely counting on your usual cooperation to rubbish this antic of mischief makers, who intend to misguide the public,’’ he said.
According to him, surveillance will be kept to ensure that those in this habit of creating panic/fear in the minds of law abiding members of the public are fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.
“Please, if there is any threat in your places of business or when you move about on your legitimate business concerns, please call the command’s distress numbers: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.
“Also reach us through our social media platforms: @PoliceNg _Enugu (twitter page), Facebook page of nigeriapoliceforceenugustatecommand,’’ he said.
Responding, Comrade Pius Ezeudo, one of the executives of tricycle union in Enugu, lauded the commissioner for the interface and assured him that his union members would definitely operate on Friday.
Ezeudo maintained that commercial tricycle riders could not afford the luxury of sit-at-home since most of them were riding under hire purchase schemes.
A union executive in New Market, Enugu, Mr Obi Onyenwa, assured the commissioner that the market as well as other markets in Enugu would be opened for business as well.
Sit-at-home: CP assures transporters of adequate protection in Enugu— 13th September 2018
NAN Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has assured transporters and traders of adequate protection in their parks and markets before, during and after proposed sit-at-home. Danmallam gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu during a meeting with commercial bus, tricycle and motorcycle unions as well as various traders’ unions and associations…
Floods in Gombe kill 9, destroy over 200 houses – Official— 13th September 2018
NAN Nine people lost their lives while over 200 houses were destroyed and numerous farm lands washed out by flood in Gombe between May and August, an official has said. Mrs Lamis Benjamin, Deputy Director, Rescue and Rehabilitation, Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe on Thursday. Lamis Benjamin said…
Why Obaseki appointed more women into govt – Edo First Lady— 13th September 2018
The first lady told the women that affirmative action and the Beijing Declaration on women can only be achieved when women demonstrate the capacity to lead. Tony Osauzo, Benin Wife of the Governor of Edo State and First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, yesterday gave a reason why her husband has increased the number of women…
Prison boss rewards six officers for foiling escape of inmates in Enugu— 13th September 2018
NAN The Controller General of Prisons, Ahmed Ja’faru has presented commendation letters to six prison officers who foiled escape of two inmates of the Enugu Maximum Security Prisons on May 5. ASP Emeka Monday, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State Command made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Thursday….
Flood: Niger Republic community seeks access to Nigeria— 13th September 2018
NAN Gaya community in Niger Republic have appealed to Kebbi Government to allow them utilise the access road in Bagudu Local Government pending the repair of its bridge that was washed away by flood. The governor of Gaya city, Samaila Usman, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy visit to Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji…
