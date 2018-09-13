Sit-at-home: Army, Police, Navy, DSS, others take over Onitsha

– The Sun News
— 13th September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Following the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for Friday in protest against killings, arrest and detention of its members, and against military Operation Python Dance 3 in the South-East, security has been beefed up in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

The joint team of security operatives in the state comprising, the Army, Navy, Police, DSS and other agencies, moved in long convoy in a show of force in Onitsha, warning against breach of the peace.

The fierce looking security operatives were seen moving along major roads and streets at the Bridgehead, Upper Iweka, Awka road, Old market road down to Main Market as well Nkpor and Ogidi area of the state.

One of the leaders of the joint security operative team, who declined to be identified, said the essence of the show of force was to give members of the public confidence, to assure their safety and to make sure the call by IPOB to sit-at-home is ignored.

He urged members of the public to open their shops and go about their businesses as their security is guaranteed, warning members of IPOB to desist from harassing, intimidating and forcing members of the public to obey their sit-at-home order which he said was unlawful, saying that anybody seen forcing people to obey the order would be arrested and prosecuted.

He further said that about 13 members of Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), headed by Chief Ralph Uwazuriike in Biafran uniform, were arrested in a vehicle along Ifititedunu in Dunukofia local government area of the state, as they were on their way to their office.

Apart from the joint security force, there were also police patrol vehicles moving around and positioned in strategic places in Onitsha to deter persons that may cause the breach of peace in the city.

The mobilization of security agents to the southeastern city is likely in response to the road march and sensitization of members of IPOB in Onitsha on Wednesday.

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th September 2018 at 7:12 pm
    It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is not sit-at-home. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Strike point number one are the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not belongs to Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

