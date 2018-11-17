By Funsho Arogundade

FOR world’s richest including their Nigerian counterparts, properties are but a mere drop in the ocean for their vast sea of wealth. Whilst many are paddling along with shelter challenges and some are even sleeping under the harsh elements, yet these deep pockets are living in bigger, most extravagant, lavish homes.

And Nigerian billionaires are not excluded as more and more are erecting the kind of eye-popping mansions that stretch the imagination. Pundits have said these billionaires and their extremely glamorous and expensive lifestyles are all examples of where hard work and aspiration can get you.

And, for a business czar like Sir Tony Ezenna, who sits atop a multi-billion naira indigenous pharmaceutical and household commodities conglomerate, he has worked hard to rise from zero to hero and today settled for only the best including choice cars and houses.

Those who have known Ezenna for years would attest to the fact that the chairman of Orange Drugs Limited is a man of taste. However, the man took his love for good things of life a notch higher last Sunday when he unveiled his recently completed gold-plated mansion located at popular Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

During the soiree to celebrate the hulking mansion that could pass as the most expensive on that road, guests were awed by the splendour and opulence of the massive crib. From the wall to its roof, it is a tale of wealth extraordinary.

The 61- year old billionaire who is also said to own almost similar exquisite mansion dubbed ‘Elenma Castle’ in his country home in Akokwa, Imo State also acquired the latest Rolls Royce Phantom 2019 to complete the aesthetics and also add to his lush living.