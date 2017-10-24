Sino-Nigeria cultural exchange, a success, says Cultural Counsellor

Mr Xuda Li, the Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China said, on Monday, that Nigeria and China’s cultural exchange was a success through the effort of Nkanta Ufot, the Director of International Cultural Relations (ICR).

Li said this at the retirement from active serve of Ufot, a Director from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, ICR Department.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an Exhibition of Painting Sculptures and Photo event was held in collaboration with China Cultural Centre, Abuja, in honour of Ufot on his retirement from Federal Civil Service.

The Arts exhibition was slated for Oct. 23 to Oct. 27.

He said that the retiree had helped in promoting the cultural relationship of both countries and other several friendly countries.

”One of such wonderful testimonies is the fraternal relationship between Nigeria and the Peoples Republic of China, which has produced several exchanges.

”It also includes the establishment of cultural centres in Nigeria by Chinese Authority and in Beijing by Nigerian government.

”Another testimony is the establishment of the Nigerian Cultural Centre in Salvador, Brazil.

“His pragmatic and natural approach as Director of Culture and later Director ICR has been of immense benefits to the Nigeria and international community.

”Under his leadership, notable countries like Trinidad, Tobago, Cuba, South Africa, Brazil, India, South Korea, Egypt amongst others participated in many cultural events in Nigeria,” he said.

He added that he had made the participation of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage possible in almost all the countries Nigeria had cultural bilateral agreement with.

Furthermore, he said it was during his tenure that the cultural embellishment of Nigerian Missions abroad was expanded to provide a Nigeria cultural ambiance.

Speaking at the event, Ms Grace Gekpe, the Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, said that the display of Nigeria’s cultural attires at the event showed Nigerian’s rich cultural heritage

Represented by Hassan Dayar, an acting director, the Permanent Secretary, said that the cultural display of staff at the ministry should be encouraged and replicated in other ministries.

George-Ufot, in his farewell remark, said that his 35 years of active service could be attributed to hard work and determination.

He, therefore, expressed his gratitude to God and members of staff of the ministry for their cooperation and support. (NAN)