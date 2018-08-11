What single mothers should seek in potential companions

I enjoyed your write up immensely on relationships rules for men. It’s like you were taking the words out of my mouth. We live in a society where women feel they are dispensable, it is a pity. If I state my opinion regarding this issue, I am no longer a wife material but a feminist. So, I thank you for writing. –Saadatu, Kano Relationship rules men must follow is really wonderful. How I wish men will listen to your advice and make a u-turn so that they can enjoy better relationships. –Scholar, Calabar Kate, continue with your educative column. If some married people feel it is not useful to them, you are educating young singles on the best ways to live their lives regarding relationships and marriage. Continue to enlighten us according to the dictates of your conscience.

–O.J. Segun, Lagos Your write-up is superb and educative. I agree with you that men and women should build their relationships together. This is because anything worth doing is worth doing well. –Adeyemi Adesina, Ibadan I believe God is using you to create checks and balances in relationships. Don’t allow those angry people kill your morale. We love what you write and your haters love it too, they are just pretending. May your ink never run dry. God will give you more wisdom, knowledge and understanding to continue your good work. -Amoo Tunde, Bauchi

Kate, wonderful sermon you have here for us men. I have being looking forward for such, but you are rather too harsh as if you are pissed off with men. –Edidiong, Uyo I hardly react to issues but I must do this for you. I don’t miss Saturday Sun newspapers because of you. I follow you like a cult. I respect your brilliance and salute your courage. Despite the constant attacks by some devil’s agents, you not only keep your cool but you are even courageous enough to publish their unprintable insults. What a rare virtue! Never let these demons stop you from your God-given assignment here on earth. Many African women are silently dying in the name of marriage and nobody seems to be talking. Yours is like a lone voice. My late mom was a victim and I hate to see any woman being hurt. I can die fighting for this course.