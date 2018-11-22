NAN

Superstar musician, Oluwatosin Ajibade, a.k.a Mr Eazi says 100 upcoming artistes would benefit from his funding and mentorship initiative, `The Empawa project.`

The songwriter and Banku music singer, recently signed a licensing deal with international platform, Columbia Records in the UK.

Mr Eazi who spoke at the launch of the project in Lagos said it was aimed to uplift emerging African artistes in sponsoring their videos and music projects.

“Basically people have funded videos for me. Like ‘Skin Tight’ for instance, I didn’t pay the full cost because my director funded it halfway and that has been happening since I came into the scene.

“I have been low-key helping people just like people helped me and this time I just said, let’s turn it into something.”

He said 100 upcoming artistes would be helped by the Empawa project for a start.

Speaking on the criteria for selecting artistes, Mr Eazi said: “All emerging artistes need to do is put up great content on Instagram with the hashtag #Empawa100.

“It can be a video of you rapping or a video of you singing.”

On the issue of continuity considering the financial cost of the project, the singer said he has partnered with BETPower, a mobile betting company.

The Empawa facilitators will include Diplo of Major Lazer, an international superstar DJ/producer, Nigerian producer E Kelly, UK singer songwriter Raye, Guilty Beatz and Fred Gibbson.

Meanwhile, 10 artistes have already been selected to accompany Mr Eazi to South Africa for a mentorship programme.