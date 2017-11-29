Singer market protest: Trader shot by a policeman in Kano

A policeman on Wednesday allegedly shot and injured a trader at the popular Singer Market in Kano metropolis

The incident happened when a team of NAFDAC officials went to raid some shops in the market in an attempt to confiscate items that had no NAFDAC registration number.

Eye witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano that trouble started when the team in company of some policemen stormed the area in order to carry out the assignment.

It was gathered that on sighting the team, the traders mobilised themselves and prevented the team from going into the market.

The traders were also said to have blocked the Bello road and burnt a number of old tyres on the road.

This according to the eye witness, prompted the policemen attached to the team, to fire shots in the air in order to disperse the traders who protested against the move.

“The injured trader, Malam Abubakar Garba is on admission at the Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Hospital, Kano, receiving treatment,” the witness said.

When contacted, the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Magaji Majiya said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am at the moment in Abuja attending a conference. So I am not aware of any incidence of such nature.” Majiya said.

However, when contacted, the NAFDAC state Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Muazu, confirmed the incident saying the team was in the market to confiscate some items that has no NAFDAC number.

“This is a routine exercise but I don’t have details on the incident but as soon as the team returns to the office, I will give you the details.” Muazu said.

(Source: NAN)