Singer, Janelle Monae comes out as ‘Pansexual’

— 27th April 2018

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

A pansexual person has sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Pansexual people may refer to themselves as gender-blind, stating that gender and sex are not basic factors in their romantic or sexual attraction to others.

Janelle Monae is opened up about her sexuality in an interview with the rolling stone Thursday, the singer revealed what genders she has dated and clarified how she identities. She said;

“Being a queer black woman in America … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free- (love proponent)”

“But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Monáe, who has long since kept her sexuality under wraps, told the guardian in February that she felt “sexually liberated” following the release of her Make Me Feel music video, which many were quick to dub a bisexual anthem.

The video, which starred actress Tessa Thompson, also heightened speculation that the two were dating. No romantic relationship has been publicly confirmed.

Monáe isn’t the first star to say they identify with pansexuality. Miley Cyrus also came out as pansexual in October 2016.

About author

Aderonke Bello

Latest

Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel

Why I didn’t reply Obasanjo’s letter – Buhari

— 27th April 2018

Julian Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Four months after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘letter’ to President Muhammadu Buhari listing his alleged failures and advising him not to seek re-election in the 2019 polls, he has given reasons why he did not reply or allow his aides to make a direct response to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘letter’ to…

  • LOUIS ARTHUR CHARLES

    Louis Arthur Charles: New British royal baby named

    — 27th April 2018

    BBC The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named their third child Louis Arthur Charles. The couple’s second son was born at 11:01 BST on Monday at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, weighing 8lb 7oz. A tweet from Kensington Palace confirmed the baby would be known as His Royal Highness Prince…

  • PDP

    5000 APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa

    — 27th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 5,000 members including 59 chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the eight local government councils of Bayelsa State have defected back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The returnees cited confusion, lack of focus and no desirable agenda for the Ijaw people as the reasons for them to dump…

  • Ile-Epo food stuffs market demolished

    — 27th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo In a bid to pave way for a modern market befiting of a mega city like Lagos, the popular Ile-Epo food stuffs market in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Abule Egba area of Lagos is currently being demolished. Officials of the Lagos State Task Force, who were literarily armed to the teeth,…

  • Military faults allegations of rape, underage soldiers

    — 27th April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has faulted claims that it was using underage soldiers in its counter-insurgency operation in the northeast to fight Boko Haram. Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. Gen Rogers Nicholas in a statement late Thursday night said the allegation of human rights violation in the theatre was targeted to “malign Nigeria…

