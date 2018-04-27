Singer, Janelle Monae comes out as ‘Pansexual’

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

A pansexual person has sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Pansexual people may refer to themselves as gender-blind, stating that gender and sex are not basic factors in their romantic or sexual attraction to others.

Janelle Monae is opened up about her sexuality in an interview with the rolling stone Thursday, the singer revealed what genders she has dated and clarified how she identities. She said;

“Being a queer black woman in America … someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free- (love proponent)”

“But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Monáe, who has long since kept her sexuality under wraps, told the guardian in February that she felt “sexually liberated” following the release of her Make Me Feel music video, which many were quick to dub a bisexual anthem.

The video, which starred actress Tessa Thompson, also heightened speculation that the two were dating. No romantic relationship has been publicly confirmed.

Monáe isn’t the first star to say they identify with pansexuality. Miley Cyrus also came out as pansexual in October 2016.