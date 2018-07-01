The Sun News
Latest
1st July 2018 - Singer Adekunle Gold celebrates African royalty in sold out London show
1st July 2018 - Army inaugurates cenotaph in memory of fallen heroes in North East
1st July 2018 - Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to Pastor Bakare’s mother
1st July 2018 - Diego Maradona’s behavior at the World Cup
1st July 2018 - Why Diego Maradona gives partner Rocio Oliva a sloppy kiss
1st July 2018 - Why Nigeria needs to increase Malay apple farming
1st July 2018 - On the imperative of modern policing in Nigeria
1st July 2018 - Why Nigeria’s democracy is not working – Ango Abdullahi NEF chairman
1st July 2018 - Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo
1st July 2018 - Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved
Home / Entertainment / Singer Adekunle Gold celebrates African royalty in sold out London show
ADEKUNLE GOLD

Singer Adekunle Gold celebrates African royalty in sold out London show

— 1st July 2018

NAN

Alternative Afropop singer Adekunle Gold celebrated rich African culture in his sold out solo concert at the Indigo O2 in London.

The show tagged ‘The About 30 concert’ saw the ‘Ire’ crooner perform with his band 79th Element in a brilliant display of African costumes and dances.

The most striking performance featured Adekunle Gold on a throne wearing a brilliant gold apparel, flanked by body guards while his sister gave the ‘oriki’ in Yoruba alongside a brilliant talking drummer.

Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page @adekunlegold on Sunday, to reminisce on the event which took place on Friday night.

He wrote: “What a night! We actually sold out O2 Indigo!!!! Pinch me please. By all means, dream.”
The show also featured other artists like Tolani, Falana, Juls, Harry Marshal and Bimbi Phillips.

There was a surprise appearance by Simi as she performed ‘No Forget’ with Adekunle Gold on stage.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to praise the show and particularly, the brilliance of Adekunle Gold’s performance.

@Damilare tweeted: “@Adekunlegold brought royalty with him to O2 London and it was as lit as Gold.”

@Dammydamsk also wrote: “@Adekunlegold is going down as a legend. Mark my words. This is just the beginning. He is destined for greatness, tonight was incredible.”

@Topetops said: “Okayyyy But @adekunleGOLD did BITSSSSS tonight. Omds Band. LitTalking drummer. Littttt His sister. LIT!!!!! #About30Concert was amazing!!!”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CENOTAPH

Army inaugurates cenotaph in memory of fallen heroes in North East

— 1st July 2018

NAN The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has inaugurated a cenotaph at Gudumbali, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno in memory of troops, who died in the course of battle. Buratai said that the town was one of the strongholds of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno North during the heat of the insurgency….

  • BAKARE

    Buhari, Osinbajo pay last respect to Pastor Bakare’s mother

    — 1st July 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday in Abeokuta bid farewell to the mother of the Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Madam Abigail Bakare. Buhari was represented by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, at the funeral service held at the Victory Life Bible Church, Ajebo, Abeokuta….

  • ANGO

    Why Nigeria’s democracy is not working – Ango Abdullahi NEF chairman

    — 1st July 2018

    Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria The chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, who was also the chairman of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Presidential Campaign Organization in 1991/92, has faulted the honours given to the late Chief MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe on the roles they played in the democratic march of the country,…

  • EKPO

    Ayade has killed original vision of C’River – Ekpo

    — 1st July 2018

    Says the people need to recover their mandate from him in 2019 Judex Okoro, Calabar A frontline chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under Governor Donald Duke administration in Cross River State, Eyo Ekpo, has taken a swipe at the Prof Ben Ayade administration, saying that…

  • CLARKE - NIGERIA - COLLAPSE

    Nigeria can collapse within six months if we don’t change governance system – Robert Clarke (SAN)

    — 1st July 2018

    Christy Anyanwu Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) recently bared his mind of the state of the nation, giving a panoramic view of the Nigerian polity, democracy, the Buhari administration and the forthcoming political primaries. He also proffered solutions that would move the country ahead. What are your thoughts on the democracy day recently observed in the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share