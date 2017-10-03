Singabele’s CAF job excites Egbe

Commends Pinnick

FIFA match agent and sports facility expert, Ebi Egbe has described the decision of CAF executive committee to name Dr Peter Singabele a member of its medical committee as a welcome development.

Egbe while congratulating the Bayelsa state born surgeon on the CAF appointment said he is happy the Ahmad Ahmad led African governing body is going for the right people that can change the face of African football.

“Singabele is a passionate football lover. He richly deserves to be in CAF. I must also commend Pinnick for the good job they are doing to take African football to the next

level,” Egbe said.

Egbe whose outfit, Monimichelle is regrassing the Yenagoa Sports Stadium (Samson Siasia Stadium) urged CAF to ensure that they do something about the poor playing pitches in Africa, insisting that the continental must embrace the latest technology if football must grow in the continent.

“There is no way African football can grow if we continue to play in bad pitches. CAF must do something in that direction. On our part in Monimichelle, our vision is to see African football being played in FIFA approved Geo technology pitches. We hope to use the Samson Siasia Stadium and the Enyimba Stadium in Aba to showcase what we can do,” Egbe said.