Sinach, Nicole Mullen, Steve Crown, Obiwon, Nathaniel Bassey, others performs at Unusual Praise 2017

By Perpetua Egesimba

Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, at the weekend, witnessed a stream of both local and international Music Ministers who performed at its 2017 edition of the Unusual Praise.

Speaking just before the event which started at 5:00pm on Saturday, the Parish Priest of the church, Rev. Monsignor Pascal Nwaezeapu said, praising God is beyond going to church, Mosque or singing but something that touches the Life, stressing that when people start praising God with their lives, there will be huge transformation in the country.

According to him, we are all children of God irrespective of race, tribe or denomination and there Should be a time we come together and praise God as His children.

“Praising God should go beyond songs. Our lives should praise God. Once we get that message that our lives should really be the praise, and take that back home, into the society, what we will witness is transformation in the society.”

He said Nigeria is regarded as one of the most religious country, yet what goes on in the country is really bad which is a contradiction to what happens in the houses of worship and the kind of lives that we are living.

“That means what we are doing is not penetrating but when we come and praise God for who He is and with our lives, things will begin to change.”

Chairman Organising Committee of Unusual Praise, Mr. Chimezie Emewulu said, Unusual Praise was a spirit filled event which offers people and not just the Catholics but people from all denominations the opportunity to gather and praise God.

Nicole Mullen who also performed at the event said she loves coming to Nigeria because the people are passionate, beautiful and extremely intelligent. She added that she is excited to be in the country with Sinach, Steve Crown and others.

“Every time I come, I leave enriched in my life.”

She said she has been looking forward to worshipping with her brothers and sisters and taking away some of the anointings that they already have.

Nicole said she has been looking forward to singing with a lot of Nigerian artistes, worshipping with them and listening to their songs.

She urged all to aim to worship God in spirit, in truth and in spirit of humility

Others who graced the event include, Steve Crown, Obiwon, Samsong, Chioma Jesus, Chinyere Udoma and a host of others.

