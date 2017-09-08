Sinach, my fountain of inspiration –Arese Daniels, gospel singer

Fast rising gospel singer, Arese Daniels, has revealed how Sinach has been a fountain of inspiration to her.

The musician, who released a single, Eyin Nikan Soso a couple of weeks back, described Sinach as a goal getter and a woman after her heart!

“Sinach has been quite influential, a trail blazer and an authority. She is a source of inspiration for me. She is also a woman after my heart. There are quite a number of them like Ada Ehi, Eben and Samsung but Sinach has set the pace for young women coming behind. She is a trailblazer and goal getter. She keeps coming out with new albums year in, year out,” Daniels quipped.

Right now, the video of Sinach’s latest single, Eyin Nikan Soso is on massive rotation across the country and is also available for download on music websites.

Commenting on the response from fans, Arese said: “The response has been overwhelming. I never felt so loved. My fans have been reaching out to me on social media that my song is blessing their lives, and that is really encouraging. As I speak to you, I am wrapping up work on my EP (Extended Play), which would be released very soon. It is going to be a 5-tracker; my fans should watch out!”